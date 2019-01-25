Netflix Warns Users Not To Watch ‘Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes’ Alone

Today is the anniversary of the death of notorious serial killer Ted Bundy, who was finally executed after a four-year reign of terror from 1974 to 1978, and a 10-year stint on death row, on January 24, 1989. To mark the occasion, Netflix has dropped a four-part mini-series to the streaming service called Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes.

But as fascinating as the docuseries may be to those who find their guilty pleasure in watching crime stories, Netflix has a chilling warning: Don’t watch it alone.

The streaming service took to Twitter to warn users that this one is probably not for the fainthearted, and even those who are planning on watching should buddy-up to do so, according to Complex.

Featuring never-before-seen footage and audio recordings from Bundy’s last days and the testimonies of those who knew him, it will give people a first real look into the serial killer psyche three decades after his death.

“The Netflix series is a cataloguing and deep dive into the cradle to grave of Ted Bundy, really dissecting his crimes and methodologies,” explained director Joe Berlinger. He taps into our most primal fear: That you don’t know, and can’t trust, the person sleeping next to you. People want to think those who do evil are easily identifiable. Bundy tells us that those who do evil are those who often people we know and trust the most.”

For fans of Making a Murderer and Evil Genius, here’s the story of one America’s most dangerous killers told in his own words. Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/c3hFZ3Wd0o — Netflix Nordic (@NetflixNordic) January 24, 2019

Given the horrific crimes that Bundy committed during his lifetime, it should come as no surprise that a docuseries about him, containing actual audio of him speaking and telling his story, would come with a warning label attached. Naturally, it also boasts an age restriction on it.

Netflix users have been responding to the warning with tweets of their own, either bravely choosing to ignore the message, or confirming that, actually, the streaming service might just be onto something with their suggestion to use the buddy system at all costs.

netflix: don’t watch the ted bundy tapes alone me, watching alone: pic.twitter.com/yQJPlSgluY — Becky (@rebeccacoley) January 24, 2019

I didn’t read the warning that said don’t watch the Ted Bundy docu alone and now…idk I guess I’ll be up until Sunday? — Gilly Hadid (@GillyFiveever) January 24, 2019

I do not recommend watching The Ted Bundy Tapes when you’re home alone because now I’m in the shower wondering what bottle of shampoo I would use in self defense — Hannah (@hannahweltzer14) January 24, 2019

IM WATCHING IT ALONE AT WORK IN THE OFFICE RN AND I GOT A TEXT AND MY PHONE VIBRATED SUPER LOUD ON THE DESK AND I SCREAMED — Yasmin (@yazzzers1) January 24, 2019

It’s all fun and games wanting a big house until your home alone and think you can hear noises in every other room, especially after watching “The Ted Bundy Tapes” on Netflix ????????????????????‍♀️???? — g ♡ (@_georginaa_) January 24, 2019

The series is quite gruesome in its footage, showing some of the actual crime scenes and even uncovered bodies of Bundy’s victims. The four-part series follows the serial killer from his first known murders in 1974 in Seattle’s University District, until the day of his death in Florida in 1989.

Bundy’s killing spree took him across the U.S., with verified murders by his hand in seven states, and over 30 women left slaughtered in his wake. The exact number of dead bodies that can be attributed to Bundy is still uncertain to this day, probably not helped by the fact that the man maintained his innocence until shortly before his execution.