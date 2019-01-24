‘General Hospital’ February Sweeps Spoilers: Sasha Returns, ‘JaSam’ Reunion Continues, & News Of Dante Emerges

The latest General Hospital spoilers tease that the upcoming February sweeps period is going to be a wild one and viewers have a lot to get excited about. Things have already been intense in Port Charles, but there’s even more chaos on the way.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Sasha will be returning to Port Charles soon. Viewers expected this at some point, and it seems likely that her scheme with Valentin will be exposed during this return.

Will Obrecht be the key to the truth emerging? Soap Central explains that the truth will be catching up with Valentin soon and Nina will surely be furious and heartbroken when she realizes all that’s been done.

General Hospital spoilers have hinted that the other half of Nina’s necklace will turn up with someone unexpected. Many fans feel fairly confident at this point that it’ll soon be revealed that Willow is actually Nina’s true biological daughter.

Jason and Sam have finally reunited and luckily, General Hospital spoilers reveal that they’ll continue to be together. However, they’ll be keeping this pretty quiet, apparently in an effort to keep Shiloh from knowing. Both Sam and Alexis will be getting closer to Dwn of Day and Shiloh to try to protect Kristina and figure out the truth about him, but they may get more than they’ve bargained for with this.

Robert will be back in the picture again and General Hospital spoilers share that he’ll work with Finn to find the truth about Anna’s virus. Viewers will hear talk of Cassandra again, so that storyline isn’t gone forever.

Kim and Drew will continue to grow closer again, but her connection to Julian may not be over for good. General Hospital spoilers detail that one of the two men will make himself more available to Kim than the other, and there are certainly signs pointing toward Kim and Drew giving their relationship another shot.

Elizabeth and Franco finally have gained some truly valuable insight into Aiden’s struggles at school and there should be more progress made on this front in the weeks ahead. Liz and Franco’s wedding has been put on hold, but General Hospital spoilers tease that she’ll soon do something quite elaborate to show him how deep her love is for him.

Ryan will manage to maintain his cover for now and he’ll soon be using Franco as a pawn in some way. Could he end up trying to frame Franco for the deaths across Port Charles? Ava is facing some shocking revelations in the weeks ahead and it sounds as if Lulu will have a slow and difficult recovery.

There will be talk of Dante in the weeks ahead, as General Hospital spoilers reveal that loved ones will try to reach out to him and find that he’s essentially missing. He had told Lulu he’d be difficult to reach and it sounds as if there’s a significant storyline revolving around Dante’s undercover work on the way.

Will Dominic Zamprogna return as Dante for a short arc? That hasn’t been revealed one way or the other yet, but viewers will be anxious to learn more about whether Dom is back, the show is recasting, or if the character remain off-screen but frequently discussed.

Laura will edge closer to uncovering the truth about Ryan and General Hospital spoilers hint that there are juicy twists and turns on the way. These storylines have been building a lot of steam in recent weeks and it sounds as if the February sweeps will have everybody buzzing.