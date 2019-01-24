Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Have Plans For A Tropical Destination Wedding According To ‘People’

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin finally seem to be making plans for their official wedding ceremony.

The pair tied the knot in September at a New York City courtroom and since then, they have been trying to put together a ceremony to celebrate their marriage with friends and family by their side. Now, it appears as though the pair have a good idea of what they want to do in terms of their wedding and a source close to Baldwin and Bieber tells People that they’re thinking they want a destination wedding sometime in April or May.

“Justin and Hailey both love tropical destinations. They are currently looking into options for a tropical wedding.”

While they may already be officially married, the insider dishes that having an actual celebration to show their love for one another is very important and they are making sure that they get all the details just right.

“Although they are already married, they both want their wedding to be perfect,” the insider dished. “Hailey is working closely with their planner and figuring everything out. She is very excited to plan her wedding.”

Previously, sources close to Bieber and Baldwin said that the pair was in no hurry to get married as the two were more focused on finding a time when they could get all their family and friends together rather than rushing into plans.

And Justin and Hailey already seem liked they’re settling into married life like pros. The couple have both shared Instagram posts to gush over their love for one another while they have also recently added to their family. As the Inquisitr recently shared, they adopted a dog named Oscar Bieber just before Christmas. Justin took to his Instagram account first to share a photo of himself and Oscar along with a cute caption.

“Meet our dogson his name is #Oscar,” the singer wrote.

Then, Hailey took to her own Instagram account to share photos and videos of the pooch on her own Instagram story and it’s easy to see that she is smitten with the newest furry member of the family.

“I know it’s overload but c’mon!” Baldwin captioned a pic of the couple’s precious pooch.

And while the pair are already dog parents, they aren’t rushing to be parents to kiddos of their own anytime soon. In a recent interview with Vogue Arabia Baldwin shared that the newlyweds don’t have plans for kids “any time soon.”