‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9: Newly Released Trailer Introduces Alpha’s Daughter, Lydia

'My mom,' Lydia ominously reveals in Episode 9. 'You don't mess with her.'

AMC has released plenty of teasers in the lead up to the Season 9 return of The Walking Dead in February. However, most of the clips and images have revealed very little regarding the upcoming storyline detailing the Whisperers. Now, a newly released trailer shows footage from upcoming episodes that hint at the growing conflict.

In the Season 9 mid-season finale of AMC’s The Walking Dead, it was finally revealed that the walkers were not getting smarter. Instead, the Whisperers were introduced. This group disguises themselves in the skins of the undead and shamble among the herds in an effort to avoid detection. Of course, Jesus (Tom Payne) paid the ultimate price for this discovery.

Since this reveal, fans have been wanting to learn more about this mysterious group. AMC have released some images and very short trailers that show the new group but little was to be gleaned from these regarding the upcoming plot for the Season 9 return of The Walking Dead.

The latest trailer changes all this, though. Using brand new footage from the Season 9 return, fans get a look into how the communities will cope with the new group when one of the Whisperers is caught.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

The clip, which was originally released by Entertainment Weekly, reveals brand new footage of Lydia (played by Cassady McClinty), who is the daughter of the Whisperers leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton).

Lydia is shown being taken prisoner by Daryl Dixon’s (Norman Reedus) group. Put in a cell, she then reveals that details about her mother.

“My mom, you don’t mess with her,” Lydia says.

“Where is she?” Daryl Dixon then asks.

“Be glad you don’t know,” Lydia responds ominously.

You can view the brand new clip for the Season 9 return of The Walking Dead below.

Alpha, Beta, & Lydia highlight the latest #WalkingDead Season 9B teaser ???? pic.twitter.com/zW5rQDeUMX — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) January 24, 2019

In addition to the new trailer, Insider has also given their review on Episode 9 of The Walking Dead Season 9. They describe the latest episode as “a slow, satisfying burn with a few stumbles.”

While it may be a slow burn of an episode, they also reveal that viewers are given plenty of answers regarding the mid-season finale that aired in December.

They also suggest that viewers watch the Season 9 return coupled with the mid-season finale episode to fully appreciate it. However, considering that Episode 9 of The Walking Dead Season 9 runs for just over an hour, fans will have to schedule their time wisely and make sure all distractions are dealt with prior to settling in.

Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return to AMC on Sunday, February 10, 2019. The show is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET. As yet, no synopsis or title for Episode 9 has been released.