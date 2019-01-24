Model Genevieve Morton Goes Topless In Racy Instagram Snapshot

Genevieve Morton wants to know you story. The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform this week to ask her followers to share their story as she posted herself posing completely topless in a racy black-and-white photo.

In the snap in question, the South African model is featured leaning forward on her right elbow while resting her head on her palm. The black-and-white snap sees the 32-year-old blonde beauty completely topless as she stares into the camera with intense eyes and a flirty smile.

According to the post’s tag, the photo was captured by New York-based French photographer Antoine Verglas, who rose to prominence thanks to his documentary-style fashion photos of 1990s supermodels, including Claudia Schiffer and Stephanie Seymour. The photo of Morton is part of a series that was also shared by GOSEE Magazine, a publication run by Verglas.

The other photos of the series include one in which Morton, who posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue from 2010 to 2015, is seated on a fuzzy carpet with her legs spread open wearing short shorts and an unbuttoned white shirt that exposes a lot of skin. The second one sees Morton sitting on the same carpet completely naked as she bends over her bent legs, covering most of her body. The third photo shared on the magazine’s Instagram is the same Morton posted to the her own page.

The snap, which the model shared with her 366,000 Instagram followers, racked up more than 8,600 likes and nearly 300 comments within a day of being posted at the time of this writing. In the caption, Morton wrote, “Tell me your story.” In addition to praising her beauty and sex appeal, users of the social media platform and fans of the model took the opportunity to engage with her caption and share a little bit about themselves.

“I live in Chile, I like the mountains, to walk, to enjoy nature, I enjoy my work and talk with people,” one user offered, while another simply added, “You’re a raving beauty! :-)”

As the Inquisitr previously noted, this is hardly the first nude photo Morton has posted on her Instagram. As early as Dec. 30, the model shared a sexy snap of herself posing completely naked among tropical vegetation, and earlier in December she posted yet another black-and-white snap featuring her naked on all fours on a bed working on a laptop. Both photos have since been removed from Instagram.