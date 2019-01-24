Ariana Madix Gets Upset With Tom Sandoval After He Reveals Which Female ‘Pump Rules’ Star She Hooked Up With

Tom Sandoval leaks shocking news on next week's episode of 'Vanderpump Rules.'

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval will be seen at odds during next week’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7.

In a sneak peek at the upcoming show, Madix is seen venting about the way in which her boyfriend of many years disclosed her secret hookup with one of her female co-stars.

“Ariana and Lala had been out all day drinking and [Lala Kent] goes, ‘Ariana, will you come in the back seat? I just wanna eat your *****,'” Sandoval revealed during a conversation with James Kennedy and Jax Taylor.

Later, when Sandoval arrived to work at SUR Restaurant, where Madix was tending to a bartending shift, he was immediately confronted about what he had revealed to their co-stars, and the millions of viewers watching their show.

“Are you f**king kidding me? This is my sexuality as a person,” Madix fumed. “I don’t talk about that stuff openly with the entire f**king world.”

Although it wasn’t revealed when the lesbian encounter occurred between Madix and Kent, the details will likely be addressed as the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules continues. After all, there are several lingering questions in regard to how Madix and Kent’s partners, Sandoval and Randall Emmett, respectively, reacted to the news.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have been together for several years but when it comes to their future together, Madix is not interested in having kids or marrying her partner. As for Sandoval, he seems to be open and hoping for both.

As some may have seen, Madix was confronted about the issue on an episode of Watch What Happens Live last week by her co-stars who hoped to see her have a baby. However, staying true to form, Madix shut down the idea completely as her co-stars joked about tying her down and getting her pregnant.

As for Sandoval, he isn’t in that place of wanting kids at this time but hopes Madix will have a change of heart in the future.

“I’m not in that place yet, so it hasn’t really become a big issue,” he said, according to a report from The Daily Dish. “I think her biggest thing is not really wanting to give birth and I understand. I mean, I don’t but I get why she wouldn’t want to. But I feel like with her, it’s not completely out of the question. We’ll figure it out when the time comes. I’d love nothing more than to raise a kid in that awesome apartment. Tom Toms my baby now.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.