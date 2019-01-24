Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Dine In Hollywood For PDA-Filled Date Night

On Wednesday evening, Priyanka Chopra visited Craig’s American Restaurant in West Hollywood, California, the same restaurant she dined at the night before with future sister-in-law Sophie Turner. This time, however, the Quantico star brought a different date along –her newlywed husband, Nick Jonas. The two were spotted looking cozy in a booth at the restaurant while Nick’s brother, Joe, and another male friend tagged along, E! News reported.

The 36-year-old actress was spotted wearing a white top and light blue jeans, covered with a canary yellow trench coat and paired with white booties. Jonas, 26, opted for a black, blue, and white-colored jacket over a gray striped shirt with black pants and white sneakers.

A source told E! that the couple, seated on one side of a booth, were very affectionate the entire evening and looked happily in love. They also added that the two were “engaged with each other” the whole night.

“They looked very much in love and shared several kisses. Nick looked like he was comforting Priyanka at their table and was protective,” the source shared. “Nick and Priyanka had wine on the table and were drinking. They enjoyed several courses including kale salad, pizza and their famous honey truffle chicken dish. It looked like a nice date night for the couple and they left together with smiles on their faces.”

The outing comes just one day after Chopra was spotted with Joe’s fiance, Sophie Turner, also at Craig’s for a fun-filled girls’ dinner, according to Entertainment Tonight. The two actresses have been very close since Chopra and Jonas started dating in May 2018.

Jonas and Chopra tied the knot in early December with both a Christian ceremony and a Hindu ceremony in New Delhi, India. A month-long celebration of sorts followed, with several receptions and appearances at events in India.

The two joined Joe, Turner, and more friends and family for a ski trip in Switzerland over New Year’s, where they were spotted snuggling on the slopes and enjoying the town.

The happy couple traded in their snow gear for swimsuits as they finally embarked on their official honeymoon in the Caribbean in early January, People reported. The couple shared several snaps on social media of their fun on the beach, including tree swings and a romantic table for two on the water.

According to a source close to the couple, Chopra didn’t know the Caribbean vacation was coming.

“She had no idea it was going to be the Caribbean and Nick is planning everything for the trip, it’s all a complete surprise to Priyanka,” the source said. “She knew it was a honeymoon trip but didn’t find out where they were going until they landed.”