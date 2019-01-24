New Details Emerge About Nathan Sutherland, Arizona Nurse Charged With Sexually Assaulting Incapacitated Woman

New details are now emerging about the man charged with sexual assault and abuse of a vulnerable adult in Maricopa County, Arizona. Nathan Sutherland is the man alleged to be responsible for the surprise pregnancy of a woman at the Hacienda HealthCare facility in Phoenix. He was arrested and charged on Wednesday.

As the Inquisitr previously detailed, Nathan Sutherland was arrested on Wednesday after a DNA test allegedly connected him to the case in question. A 29-year-old woman had given birth to a baby boy at the end of December and nobody at the facility had realized she was pregnant.

The unnamed facility resident apparently has been in a complicated, compromised medical state for 26 years. Once it was discovered she was pregnant, an intense investigation followed to find out who was responsible for the pregnancy.

All of the male employees at Hacienda were ordered to provide DNA samples, but Sutherland was said to have resisted. Police filed a court order to obtain the sample on Tuesday, and as soon as the match was confirmed he was arrested.

Sutherland is reportedly a licensed practical nurse who was tasked with caring for the incapacitated woman at Hacienda HealthCare. He had been working for the facility for eight years, and records obtained during a search warrant showed he was responsible for this patient’s care around the time she would have become pregnant.

Nathan Sutherland, a licensed practical nurse, has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of vulnerable adult abuse, according to officials. https://t.co/dRg0iLeyan — NPR (@NPR) January 23, 2019

Now People reports that Sutherland, 36, is a father and has been married twice. One of the suspect’s former neighbors, Esella Burr, told the Associated Press that she had lived next to Sutherland and his family for more than five years.

Burr says that at the time she lived next to Sutherland, he was married and the couple had four children. She details that she saw the family leave nearly every Sunday to head to church. Burr and the suspect would talk or wave to one another at times and he had told her he liked his work as a nurse. She described him as being a “quiet family man.”

In addition, Sutherland has been part of a Christian rap duo with his sister Toisi. The group, called Sleeplesssouljaz (SLS), put together an album, Certified Fake Face, that they promoted in 2011. They did an interview that has surfaced on YouTube where he talked about Jesus and how important it was to not make excuses for one’s behavior as a positive message to youth.

Heavy details that Sutherland and his siblings had been born in Haiti and their biological mother was unable to take care of them after she split with their father. She eventually left them at an orphanage where they lived for some time. They were later adopted when he was 7 and his sister was 4 and then raised in the United States. They’ve shared that they weren’t allowed to listen to rap music as they grew up with their new family and their adoptive father was quite strict.

According to AZ Family, the suspect’s wife filed for divorce in December, claiming that their marriage was unrepairable. In addition to his work at Hacienda, Sutherland and his estranged wife co-owned a catering company that did corporate functions and weddings. The two wed in November 2012, approximately six months after his first divorce was finalized. He is said to have two additional children, ages 12 and 13, from that first marriage.

The suspect posted a $500,000 cash-only bail after his Wednesday court appearance and he will reportedly have to wear an electronic monitoring device and remain on house arrest for now. He did not enter a plea to the charges and the Daily Mail details that his next court appearance should take place on January 30.

JUST IN: Nathan Sutherland just made his first court appearance after being arrested for sexual assault of the Hacienda patient who was raped, then gave birth. Sutherland’s attorney asked for $10-$15,000 bail. That was denied. His bond was set at $500,000 cash only. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/aWXzIrOci5 — Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) January 23, 2019

Sutherland’s attorney, David Gregan, says that his client has no previous criminal record. In addition, Gregan says there is no direct evidence proving that his client committed the crime alleged, although he did acknowledge the DNA evidence and notes that they will pursue their own testing.

The baby’s mother is said to be a quadriplegic who has psycho-motor retardation, a seizure disorder, and severe brain damage. Some reports have seemingly mischaracterized her condition, the family has said, inaccurately saying she is in a coma or vegetative state.

The family’s attorney has noted that she does not speak, and that she has significant intellectual disabilities. Apparently she can respond to family and others she knows well and enjoys listening to soft music and having others read to her. The baby is said to be doing well.