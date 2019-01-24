Halsey Wears A Pair Of Skimpy Shorts And Spreads Her Legs In Sultry Instagram Snap

American singer Halsey is not only well-known for her amazing voice and singing talent but she is also popular for her good looks and sexy body. And the singer makes sure to flaunt her body on Instagram every now and then.

Thursday morning was no exception, as the singer posted a candid yet risque snap wherein she is featured sitting on the floor with her legs spread apart. She wore a skimpy pair of shorts to expose her long legs which sent temperatures immediately soaring. Halsey teamed her shorts with a red sweatshirt and a pair of grey socks and wore a blonde wig to pull off a very different look. And in terms of her beauty looks, she wore minimal makeup to keep it very simple and casual.

Within a few hours of going live, the post amassed 650,000 likes and more than 23,00 comments wherein fans and followers praised Halsey for her amazing voice as well as her sense of style and sexy body. One fan said that she should consider growing her hair long and dying them blonde because the wig really suits. But others disagreed and suggested Halsey to stick to her signature short, black hair.

Prior to posting the current picture, the “Without Me” songstress shared another snap wherein she was featured wearing a white bathrobe to strike an up-close image. In the picture, Halsey accessorized with a red beret and also wore some dark red lip color to match her hat. Fans totally loved the picture, so much so that it already garnered 1 million likes and more than 10,000 comments as of the writing of this article.

Halsey has had a great start to the week as her song “Without Me” returned to the No. 1 spot on Billboard Hot 100. According to an article by Billboard, the hit dethroned Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower,” which dipped to No.2 after enjoying the 1st spot on the Hot 100.

Speaking about the ‘shocking’ success of “Without Me” on Daryn Jones Live, the 24-year-old singer said that she didn’t expect to receive such an overwhelming response, per Kiss935.

“The song taught me a lot about not overthinking everything, and just like going with my gut and saying how I feel and that’s enough.”

The singer added that there are some things that blow her mind about being a musician because she can write about such a personalized and individual thing that happened to her and still establish a connection in a universal way with so many people.