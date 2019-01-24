Joanna Gaines Shares Adorable Photo Of Baby Crew Getting His Passport Photo

Baby Crew is getting so big!

Yesterday, Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines gave fans another sweet glimpse into her and her husband Chip’s life with five kids. In the post, Joanna shared a few silly photos of the newest addition to their family, baby Crew, and her husband Chip doing something that most people dread — getting passports.

In a series of four photos, Chip holds up little Crew and tries to make him smile for his passport photo. It appears as though they are at a Post office and Chip looks very casual in a pair of jeans and a zip-up sweatshirt. The father of five wears a backwards hat as well as a pair of brown shoes as he holds up his son for his passport photo.

In most of the images, Crew looks as cute as can be in grey and white striped pants along with a matching grey shirt. In a few of the sillier photos, Chip and his son pose together for the postal worker who is taking the snapshots and the reality star even sticks out his tongue.

So far, the sweet images have earned Gaines a ton of attention with over 968,000 likes in addition to 6,000 comments. While most fans gushed over how adorable baby Crew is, countless others couldn’t help but comment on what amazing parents Chip and Joanna seem to make.

“Awww, cuteness wrapped up in one baby Crew. Happy baby, blessed family,” one fan wrote along with a heart-eyed emoji.

“Wow… He grown so fast, it seems like yesterday jo was on the news having a baby! So cute & super adorable!”

“Too cute. I remember when my husban would do the same with my babies. I would always cringe. Now they are 30,32 and 33,” one more wrote.

Back in June, Joanna shared a few photos on her Instagram account and introduced her nearly 10 million followers to her new son.

“Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn’t be more in love. He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early – which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers,” she wrote. “We are so grateful.”

Chip and Joanna now have five kids in their clan —Drake, 13; Ella Rose, 11; Duke, 10; Emmie Kay, 8; and Crew, 7 months. Though she and her husband, Chip, are no longer making episodes of their hit show Fixer Upper, they recently announced that they are partnering with Discovery to make a new show.