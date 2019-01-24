WWE Rumors: Current ‘Raw’ Champion Leaving WWE After ‘WrestleMania 35,’ Per ‘Wrestling Observer’

Less than two years after joining WWE, this champion may be heading out.

Many wrestlers say that the ultimate goal in their business is to make it to the top, and plenty of people say that WWE is indeed the top. If you’re on the roster of WWE or NXT, you’re always looking to keep moving up and become a champion and create a legacy. Now, there are rumors flying around that one current champion on Monday Night Raw is looking at leaving the company a little after a year since signing on.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., there is a “very good chance” that Ronda Rousey will leave WWE after WrestleMania 35.

Right now, there is nothing set in stone whether Rousey is going to leave WWE or not, but the possibility is there. The current Raw Women’s Champion is scheduled to face Sasha Banks at the 2019 Royal Rumble this weekend and there are reportedly huge plans in place for her at WrestleMania 35 in early April.

Rousey made a huge name for herself in UFC for a number of years before moving on and signing with WWE. She made her debut at the Royal Rumble last year, and it has been said that her contract with the company was just for one year.

That would mean her current deal is about to expire and it doesn’t seem out of the question for her to move onto something else.

UPDATE

Wrestling Inc. has received confirmation from WWE that Rousey’s deal is a multi-year deal and will not expire anytime soon. It is currently set to expire on April 10, 2021, and she will not be leaving WWE after WrestleMania 35 but may take a break from the ring for a while.

——–Continue original article

WWE

Ronda Rousey is about to turn 32 next week and she has always said that her dream was to be a part of WWE. After signing with WWE, she made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 when she tagged with Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

At SummerSlam, Rousey easily defeated Alexa Bliss to win the Raw Women’s Championship and she has held onto it since that time. Speculation has been flying around that she will face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35, which could be turned into a Triple Threat if Charlotte Flair is added.

If the rumors are true, that may end up being her final match in WWE.

Some fans may be confused as to why she would only be with the promotion for a year, but an interview she did with Yahoo Sports may shed some light on things. Rousey stated that she would have regretted not going to WWE, but she did also want to start a family.

“It really was myself and Travis [Browne] planning on settling down that made me decide that I needed to go for it. We’re ready to start having kids soon and I was thinking about what I’ve left unfinished in my life because I want to entirely focus on having kids when that time comes. I took a long look at my life and thought that if I don’t try and take a shot with the WWE, I would regret it for the rest of my life.”

Ronda Rousey has accomplished a lot during her short stint in the world of professional wrestling, but is that all she really wants to do? Rumors are flying that she will be done with it after WrestleMania 35 and leave WWE, but only time will tell if that happens.