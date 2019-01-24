Ariana Grande Fans Speculate Ex-Boyfriend Ricky Alvarez Will Join Her On Tour

The former couple met when Alvarez worked as a dancer for Grande.

Ariana Grande has certainly made nice with her ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez, E! News is reporting. Alvarez and Grande met when he worked as one of her dancers, and the two dated for a year before breaking up in July of 2016.

“She broke up with him,” said a source. “He didn’t cheat or anything, they just found it difficult to make it work. They are still friends though.”

Fans spotted Alvarez and Grande interacting again after the release of her song “Thank U, Next” which references Alvarez directly in the lyrics. Alvarez began to promote the song on his own social media, and Grande began to comment on Instagram posts of his. Fans really started buzzing when the two were spotted walking around New York City on New Year’s Day. Grande took to Twitter on the same day to put rumors to rest and share that she’s dating “no one” for “the rest of this year/probably [her life.]”

Grande’s upcoming worldwide tour, called “Sweetener,” kicks off in March. Fans began speculating that Alvarez would join Grande on this tour after he attended the premiere party for her latest single, “7 Rings.” The party featured a photo booth, where Alvarez proceeded to take black-and-white shots with Grande’s go-to director and editor Alfredo Flores and photographer Stefan. He then uploaded the pictures to Instagram on January 21, and Grande commented some telling evidence.

“[T]he best team,” Grande wrote. “[S]ee y’all on touuuur.”

That same day, Alvarez proceeded to upload photos of Grande to both his photography and personal Instagram accounts. Some fans theorize that maybe Alvarez will be joining the tour as a photographer rather than a dancer this time around. Whatever the case may be, it’s clear that the former couple are on good terms.

Grande isn’t always on good terms with her exes, however — there’s reportedly been a lot of tension between her and her ex-fiancee, Pete Davidson. The breakup is still fresh, with the two having ended their relationship in October of 2018. Even more upsetting was the tragic death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who passed away in September. It’s understandable that Grande might not be ready to dip her toe back into the dating pool just yet. Grande also mentions Davidson and Miller in her song “Thank U, Next” alongside Alvarez and another ex, rapper Big Sean.

With all the drama in Grande’s life last year, it’ll be interesting to hear the songs on her new album, which drops on February 8.