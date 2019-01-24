‘Playboy’ Model Lexi Wood Flaunts Her Curves In Red-Hot Lingerie, Barely-There Black Bikini

Canadian model Lexi Wood is sharing some saucy shots to her Instagram page, and her fans are going wild over the snaps. The young model, who has appeared in Vogue Japan, Playboy, Cosmopolitan Russia, and Galore, knows how to showcase her curves and she wasn’t shy about flaunting what she’s got in these latest posts.

Lexi Wood’s Instagram Stories from Wednesday show her sunbathing as she read a book. In one short clip, the model has her black bikini top untied as she’s on her stomach on a lounge chair so her back is bare. In this snap, her curvy booty is on full display as she dons a pair of small bikini bottoms.

Another post in her Instagram Stories features Wood sharing a selfie where she is wearing the black bikini and is taking the shot in a mirror. That snap shows Lexi from the front, highlighting a touch of cleavage and her very slim waist.

The most recent photograph shared by Wood is a red-hot image that has her fans buzzing. The Playboy model is wearing a red, lacy lingerie bustier with one strap hanging off of her shoulder and a bit of her midriff showing. Lexi has her arms crossed across her waist and she’s giving the camera a seductive gaze.

Wood definitely has the art of giving a seductive gaze mastered, as she demonstrated in another recent post. On Wednesday, Lexi shared a shot showing herself with a burger in one hand, a napkin tucked into the top of her sleeveless top or dress, and her thumb up to her mouth.

Many of those who follow Lexi on Instagram commented on these recent posts indicating that she was on fire and looked breathtaking. While Wood does share shots showing her smiling and having fun here and there, many of her snaps showcase her more serious, modeling side.

Lexi is definitely an up-and-comer in the modeling world, and it looks like she’s got big things on the horizon. The Playboy model has also had a touch of tabloid notoriety that has brought her some attention. Wood made headlines last year when she was spotted smooching Brooklyn Beckham while he was still attached to actress Chloe Grace Moretz.

Wood and Beckham didn’t become a big power couple, but it looks like it served to raise her profile at least a touch. While Lexi had been making a solid impact on the modeling world all on her own before that kiss, the headlines didn’t exactly hurt her brand or visibility.

What comes next for Canadian native Lexi Wood? She seems to have plenty of projects in the works and her social media followers will be waiting to see what she reveals next.