‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: New Casting Call Points To Possible Adam Newman Return!

Fans have wanted Adam back in Genoa City since Justin Hartley left in a fiery explosion. Now, stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal a new casting call could provide clues to Adam’s imminent return.

According to a Soaps.com report, Y&R is holding auditions for a character named “Jeremy.” The publication reveals that the new character sounds a lot like a possible returning character. Actors who read for the part were mostly white males in their 30s. The script in the audition calls for the man who is a cad who is trying to charm the woman he recently did wrong.

Actor Ben Harlan is one of the men who read for the part, and he revealed that in the scene he read, “Jeremy” discusses how liberating it is to be hated. The female in the cast calls “Jeremy” a psychopath, and he tells her to embrace the isolation of her recent status as an outcast (doesn’t that sound like where Gina Tognoni’s Phyllis could be headed?).

The next scene Harlan read had him complimenting a woman and telling her she looks perfect as always. The woman asked, “What made you reach out now?” When “Jeremy” tried to put it off as regret, the woman did not buy it. She said, “You don’t regret things, Jeremy, you take what you need, and do what you have to, and you move on…like you did with me.” After that, “Jeremy” offered, “We could change the world together. We’re the perfect pair.”

Unless there’s an extensive backstory introduced with a new character, “Jeremy” must be somebody who’s been in Genoa City before. Of course, Adam could be a stretch despite how desperately fans want him back. Plus, Chloe’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) exploding cabin left at least the possibility of Adam making it out alive. Diehard fans of the show have always believed Adam did not perish in the cabin’s explosion.

However, there are other possibilities for who the character could be. Perhaps it is Dylan, and the woman is Sharon (Sharon Case), but considering he’s in witness protection, reaching out may be a stretch. There are many possibilities with returns. Luca is another who comes to mind, especially with Summer (Hunter King) returning soon, according to Inquisitr.

One thing is sure, though, if “Jeremy” really is Adam Newman, viewers will be thrilled by his return even if it’s not former fan favorite portrayers Justin Hartley or Michael Muhney. This casting call is one mystery that will be awesome to solve soon!