Padma Lakshmi Rocks A Sexy Bikini In Throwback Instagram Snap

Padma Lakshmi has a stunning body that defies aging and she frequently flaunts her curves in photos she shares to her Instagram page. The author, activist, actress, and Top Chef judge travels all over the world and showcases her figure in bikinis in nearly every location. IN this latest snap, however, she’s somewhere pretty basic.

Those watching the current season of Top Chef on Bravo know that most of it was filmed in Kentucky last year, and that’s where Padma was when this latest Instagram post photo was taken. In the shot, Lakshmi is wearing a light-colored bikini and has a long scarf or coverup of sorts billowing behind her.

Lakshmi has her eyes closed and her long, dark hair is behind her shoulders and cascading down her back. She is on a boat enjoying the Kentucky sunshine, a gorgeous landscape of water and trees visible behind her. Padma tagged that this photo was taken on Lake Cumberland, a reservoir that is part of a state resort park in Kentucky.

Padma tagged her companion from that Kentucky boat trip and that person shared another sexy Instagram post showcasing Lakshmi from that day. The still photo in that post featured the Top Chef host in a close-up, her eyes close and head back, her bikini hugging her buxom chest.

The second part of the post is a short video from essentially that same angle that shows Padma bringing her head back forward, opening her eyes, and looking both down and out. In addition to Lakshmi’s cleavage, the shots show her muscular arms and slim waist.

Padma has talked openly in the past about trying to maintain her enviable figure while eating regularly as a central part of her career. Lakshmi works out hard too, and she frequently shares updates on her workout regimen via her Instagram page.

A few days ago, Lakshmi shared an entirely different kind of throwback photo. Rather than something from last year during Top Chef filming, Padma posted one of her high school yearbook photos. Her followers loved seeing this picture, as the stunning beauty definitely had a different look back at that point of her life. She noted that this was from her sophomore year and she thanked a handful of teachers for the guidance they provided at the time.

Padma Lakshmi is an inspiration to her fans on many levels. She’s an outspoken activist who doesn’t hesitate to speak her mind and she’s accomplished in several different aspects of her career. She’s certainly much more than someone with a stunning bikini body, but Padma’s fit physique is certainly another avenue of inspiration for those who adore the popular Top Chef judge.