‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Catelynn Lowell And Tyler Baltierra Are Already Talking About Baby Number 4

Catelynn Lowell is currently pregnant with her third child.

Catelynn Lowell is about to have two children at home for the very first time, but she doesn’t appear nervous about the adjustment. In fact, she and husband Tyler Baltierra are already planning for a fourth child.

Online this week, the Teen Mom OG star, who is expected to give birth to her third daughter next month, told her fans and followers she and Baltierra “definitely” want another baby.

“Yes, Tyler and I both want a boy, so we’re definitely gonna try again,” Lowell said during a recent Instagram Live clip, via a report from Us Weekly magazine on January 24. “I think we’re just gonna go right for No. 4 right after this one’s born. We wanna be done before we’re 30, you know?”

Lowell and Baltierra have two daughters, Novalee Reign, 4, who they welcomed in 2015 before tying the knot, and Carly, 9, who they gave up for adoption in 2009. As for their third child, it was revealed in September of last year that she will be named Tezlee.

Although Baltierra has been wanting to add a boy to their family of girls, the only thing that really matters at the end of the day is that their children are healthy and happy.

Catelynn Lowell and Baltierra have been together for over a decade and got married in August 2015.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra went through hard times at the end of last year while filming Teen Mom OG and ultimately decided to temporarily separate in an effort to focus on themselves as individuals. At the time of the announcement, many fans and followers of the couple believed it was only a matter of time before they called it quits for good and filed for divorce. However, that hasn’t happened at all and today, they seem to be quite happy with one another as they prepare to welcome their third child in the coming weeks.

Just last month, Lowell took to her Instagram page where she shared a post with her online audience about her husband and gushed over how amazing he is.

“I love you @tylerbaltierramtv you are seriously AMAZING,” Lowell wrote in December 2018. “I love you too babe and regardless of what anyone says, just remember….You are BEAUTIFUL. You are STRONG. You are WORTHY. You are SAFE!”

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are expected to return to MTV for a new season of Teen Mom OG later this year. No word yet on a premiere date for the new episodes.