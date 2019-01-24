Stan Lee Tribute Event Will Be Attended By Mark Hamill & Kevin Smith Among Others

The memorial event will be held January 30 at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

An event honoring the life and work of legendary comic book writer Stan Lee has a star-studded guest list, Entertainment Weekly is reporting. The event, entitled Excelsior! A Celebration of the Amazing, Fantastic, Incredible & Uncanny Life of Stan Lee, will be held in Hollywood on January 30 at TCL Chinese Theatre. The event organizers, fan-owned entertainment company Legion M and Agents of Mayhem — in partnership with Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment — shared some more information about the tribute event on Thursday, January 24.

The event will provide opportunities for fans to sit in on discussions with celebrities and top dogs in the comic book industry, who plan to share their favorite memories about Lee. Photos, artwork, and Lee’s classic comic books and memorabilia will also be on display throughout the event for fans to enjoy. The event will open with a musical performance, and end with more performances of Lee’s favorite music and poetry.

The event will also feature a red carpet for guests to enter on. Notable guests include Mark Hamill, Kevin Smith, RZA, the creative team from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Clark Gregg, Felicia Day, Bill Duke, and cast members from Marvel’s The Runaways, FX’s Legion, and Fox’s The Gifted. The celebration will include an IMAX portion, where Spider-Verse writer-producer Phil Lord, Lord’s movie partner Chris Miller, producer Avi Arad, and producer Amy Pascal will be found.

Fans can also expect to run into producers Lauren Shuler Donner and Derek Hoffman, Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld, The Dark Knight executive producer Michael Uslan, X-Men executive producer Tom DeSanto, Blade creator Marv Wolfman, Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada, Marvel’s Head of Television Jeph Loeb, Elektra: Assassin artist Bill Sienkiewicz, and Lee’s business partner at Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment, Gill Champion. While the event is mostly sold out, there is still rumored to be a small amount still available for sale on the Legion M website. All proceeds will go to The Hero Initiative, a non-profit organization that supports comic book creators, artists, and writers in need.

The Legion M website notes that the dress code for the tribute is casual, although some may opt to don fancier attire. And of course, a cosplay costume is also a welcomed option. According to Deadline, The White Castle Crave Mobile will be providing sliders, which was Lee’s favorite food. Fans will be able to leave flowers and candles in a memorial area that will display cement imprints of Lee’s, and will also be able to sign a book of condolences to share how much Lee’s creations meant to them.