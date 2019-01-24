Samantha Hoopes Shares Sexy Bedtime Instagram Clip While Donning A Cleavage-Baring Top

Samantha Hoopes had a lazy morning in bed with her doggo today. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a short clip of herself lying in bed in a skimpy top while receiving some wet kisses from her fur baby.

In the clip in question, the 27-year-old swimsuit model is featured still in bed while her duvet up to her stomach as she allows her dog, a Yorkie named Mila, to come up to her face and give her kisses. Hoopes is holding her phone right above her face as she moves it toward her torso, showing that she is wearing a tight lilac Nike top that exposes a lot of skin.

She begins the video by focusing on her face and torso before moving to her pooch, which approached her face. Hoopes puckers her lips to plant a kiss on her fur baby before moving the camera above her face and torso once more. The model added kiss mark filters to the post, as well as the caption, “morning sunshine,” paired with a bright sun emoji.

Hoopes often shares photos and videos with her Yorkie. The model often takes her pooch with her to the beach, as Mila appears to enjoy the water.

Back in January of 2018, Hoopes received some criticism after she posted a photo while taking a shower with Mila, as The Smoke Room wrote at the time. The photo has since been deleted.

“Dogs don’t want to be in a shower. That’s just a fact. Every dog I know goes wild when water starts spraying. You think these animals are going to calmly hop in the shower? Hell no. Not to mention that it’s just weird to be naked around your dog,” the website argued.

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit pointed out in October, Hoopes is celebrating her sixth year with the magazine. Late last year, the bombshell jetted off to Australia to shoot for the upcoming 2019 edition, which is moving to may this year, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced this month.

While Hoopes’ modeling career pretty much solidified when she was called to work with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, she didn’t always want to be a professional model, she told Fox News. In fact, she was a student at Penn State once, but the school wasn’t a fit for her. That’s when she took some Polaroids and began sending them out.

“That’s why my whole career got started,” she is quoted as saying in the Fox News report.