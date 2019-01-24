‘Playboy’ Playmate Sara Underwood Flaunts Her Booty In Barely-There Bikini

Former Playboy Playmate Sara Underwood may be throwing herself into a period of hard work as she starts building her dream cabin with her but continues to share lighter, sexier moments via her Instagram page. The social media vixen and model is a professional at flaunting her curves and revving up her fan base. Her latest post has definitely hit the mark with her followers.

Earlier this week, Underwood shared via Instagram that she and her boyfriend Jacob Witzling were finally ready to break ground to build “our wonderland of liveable sculptures in the rainforest” on property they had purchased. She has shared some updates about hauling around heavy bags of materials and being sore and worn out; it looks like this process will take a while.

In the meantime, the former Playboy model is sharing some throwback shots to keep her followers buzzing and engaged. Thursday afternoon on Instagram, Underwood posted a short video clip that is racking up the views. It shows Sara in a skimpy thong bikini as she checks out her tan lines, and it’s certainly a sultry shot.

The video shows Underwood pulling up the strap of her bikini bottoms as she leans against a white wooden structure. She is positioned so that her curvy booty is the focus of the shot, and she does look very tan with barely a hint of any tan lines.

Underwood’s Instagram audience has grown to include 9.2 million followers, and they love the mix of posts she shares with them. This sexy short video clip is certainly generating a stir, as it was viewed about 113,000 times in just the first hour it was up on Sara’s page. Hundreds of the Playboy vixen’s fans commented with many noting that she looked gorgeous and flawless.

While Underwood’s bikini and semi-nude photos typically rile her followers up the most, she has shown that she can still flaunt her curves and rock everybody’s world with shots showing her much more fully dressed. A recent throwback Instagram post she shared had her wearing a purple sweater dress and earmuffs as she wrote about her favorite mountain.

In that photo, Sara has her eyes closed and lips pursed as she stands with one hip cocked to the side. The Fashion Nova sweater dress hugs her hourglass figure and shows off the curves of her hips and breasts. Even this post snagged about 80,000 likes from fans and plenty of comments about how amazing she looked.

While Sara Underwood’s fans are excited to follow along on this rainforest journey of hers, they also don’t want her to stop posting her sexy shots. From the looks of things, the former Playboy Playmate has plenty of great stuff saved up, and there’s surely another sultry bikini snap on the way soon.