Alligators Freak People Out By Freezing Themselves With Their Noses Out In A North Carolina Swamp (Video)

Some alligators in North Carolina are staying alive, but it's weirding out the residents.

The cold winter months can cause a lot of problems for people around the country, but the animals are having to deal with it too. Some birds will fly south for the winter. There are bears and other creatures which will get in a cave or burrow into the ground to hibernate. In North Carolina, there are some alligators in one swamp who are actually getting frozen in place and freaking out the people who see them.

Animals have different ways of adapting to their surroundings and the changing temperatures, but some of their methods are rather unusual. While some people may do nothing more than just ever read about these ways of doing things, The Swamp Park in North Carolina is exposing the strange ways of the American alligator.

As reported by WWL TV, The Swamp Park manager George Howard has said that the severe cold spell in North Carolina has forced some of his alligators to react in an odd fashion. 18 of the American alligators at the park actually got themselves frozen to survive.

When the cold spell came in on Monday night, the alligators stuck their noses up through the water and into the air “at just the right moment.” From that point on, they stayed in that position as the water solidified around them and froze their noses poking out into the air.

It may look like the alligator is frozen in ice (and it is) but actually it's a hibernation tactic to stay alive in cold weather. https://t.co/4zZmKU09ro — WTHR.com (@WTHRcom) January 24, 2019

Howard said that this is not the first time that the animals have done this strange maneuver, but this time was different. He said that this time around, there were more alligators joining in on being frozen in the ice and bigger alligators did it too.

“All our alligators in ice here. Eighteen American alligators are thinking ahead, as they poke their noses through the ice.”

Looking at the different alligators who were frozen in the ice, some of them stuck their noses right out the top of the water, but just a little bit. Others stuck their noses high into the air and are frozen with the majority of their heads out of the water.

The Swamp Park did record some of the alligators with their noses out of the water, and people are starting to catch on. The video was released on their Facebook page on Tuesday, and it already has more than 15,000 views.

George Howard says that the alligators are entering a state of “brumation” which is something that is similar to hibernation. If the weather ends up getting too cold, the alligators appear to know that the water surface above them is going to turn into a solid block of ice. Those at The Swamp Park in North Carolina know that they need oxygen and will stick their noses into the air to remain frozen until the weather warms up a bit.