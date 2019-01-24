Josephine Skriver Flaunts Her Abs In Crop Top And Ripped Jeans In New Snap

Victoria’s Secret angel Josephine Skriver has proved time and again that she can pull off any outfit and look gorgeous, and that’s what makes her one of the most sought-after Victoria’s Secret models. On Thursday, she took to her Instagram and treated her 5.7 million followers with two new snaps wherein she is featured wearing a white crop top and ripped black jeans which she paired with a black jacket. In the first picture, Josephine squatted on the floor to strike a side pose, while in the second snap, she stood up and posed for a full-length click that flaunted her well-toned abs.

The 25-year-old model accessorized with a chain choker, a pair of booties, and an iron cage purse. She wore her hair down and wore no makeup to keep it very simple and casual. A look at the post’s comments section shows that Josephine’s fans and followers loved her photographs — so much so that they racked up 131,000 likes within a few hours of being posted.

One fan called her the “cutest thing in the whole universe,” while another one said that Josephine is the most beautiful Victoria’s Secret model and she will be very, very successful one day. Other fans showered her with the usual complimentary comments to express their admiration for the Danish beauty.

Apart from her modelling duties, Josephine also runs a YouTube channel along with fellow Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes, where they post daily workout videos for everyone out there who is interested in “training like an angel.”

Anyone who follows Josephine and Jasmine on Instagram knows that the two hotties were vacationing in Ecuador last month and per their promise, they recently released a video from their trip on YouTube. The footage became an instant hit among fans who left more than 230 comments on the video and appreciated the girls for their efforts and bringing something new to the table.

Regarding their collaboration, the two models — who started their careers with VS at about the same time and had been training together for years — talked to Vogue and said that they took the initiative because they wanted to give people a deeper look into their everyday fitness routines.

“One day, we started trying to do yoga poses together as a duo—then we started looking online and were shocked and amazed at how many unique poses there were! We also thought it would be fun to create some on our own,” Skriver said. “That’s when we made our funny, celebrity couple–esque name and created the account!”