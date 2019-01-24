‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Summer Returns On A Mission For Kyle!

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Summer Newman returns to Genoa City with a sophisticated new style, but deep down she’s still the same old Summer — and she’s out to get Kyle for herself.

According to She Knows Soaps, actress Hunter King brings Summer back to Genoa City next week, on January 29. Viewers will remember that Summer left Genoa City last fall — shortly after Billy (Jason Thompson) slept with her to get revenge on Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Nick (Joshua Morrow). Her grandpa Victor (Eric Braeden) set Summer up with a job in Dubai to run the Newman branch there, and she’s been gone since then.

A recent Soap Opera Digest teaser revealed, “Summer will return from Dubai just as Kyle’s relationship with Lola is getting on track. Summer will set her sights on Kyle, and as we know, a Newman will stop at nothing to get what (or who) they want. Summer will make a power move and rely on Fen and his rivalry with Kyle to disrupt Kyle and Lola’s relationship.”

Ever since Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) Christmas gift debacle — where Lola (Sasha Calle) briefly called things off and kissed Fenmore (Zack Tinker) on New Year’s Eve — things with Kyle and Lola have been good. Kyle even bought a couple star named “Kola,” which Lola loved.

Of course, nothing good lasts for long on daytime television, and Kyle and Lola’s sweet relationship isn’t immune. Even without Summer, Kyle has obviously shown some frustration about Lola’s unwillingness to move forward physically with him. For now, he’s being an adult about things, but when his ex Summer blows back into town — complete with a whole new sophisticated look — Kyle finds himself fighting the attraction.

Before his exit as Y&R head writer and executive producer, Mal Young told Soap Opera Digest that, “Summer’s unexpected return to town catches Kyle off guard. He does his best to hide his attraction and ignore their chemistry, but it’s not an easy feat.”

When she arrives back in town, Summer invites Kyle to dinner — but he’s been there, done that. Young explained, “Kyle makes a wise decision to turn down Summer’s dinner invitation. He doesn’t bring up Lola but he doesn’t have to; Summer knows her invitation will push Kyle’s buttons. Summer will insist she has changed since she’s been away but she’s returned to Genoa City on a mission and that mission is named Kyle Abbott.”

As for Lola, she may not know what hit her after she experiences the full power of the new and improved Summer.