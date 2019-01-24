Lais Ribeiro Flaunts Her Enviable Figure In Skimpy Pink Bikini On Instagram

Fans will have to wait until May to get their hands on the 2019 Sports Illustrated’s “Swimsuit” issue, but until then they can get sneak peeks from the models’ photo shoot on the edition’s verified Instagram account. On Thursday, Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy clip featuring Lais Ribeiro in a skimpy hot pink bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

In the short video, the 28-year-old Brazilian stunner is featured lying on her back on the edge of an eternity pool while rocking a barely-there two-piece consisting of a straight-cut bikini top with straps that go over the model’s shoulders and matching bottoms that sit high on Ribeiro’s hips, helping accentuate her hips and toned thighs, while showcasing the model’s tiny waist and flat abs.

“Dreaming of pool days with @laisribeiro!” Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” captioned the post, paired with a smiling face with sunglasses emoji.

The Victoria’s Secret model is lying on the edge of the pool with a gorgeous view of the Costa Rican coast featured in the background, which contrasts beautifully with the vivid green of the local vegetation as well as a large construction that looks like a mansion.

According to the post’s tags, Ribeiro is posing for the shoot at the luxurious Casa Chameleon Hotels, which is where half of the models shot the upcoming Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” edition. The other half jetted off to Australia for their shoot. The video, which the magazine shared with its 1.9 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 8,500 times in under 30 minutes of being posted, garnering more than 1,500 likes and about a dozen comments at the time of this writing.

Users of the social media platform and fans of the issue took to the comments section to compliment Ribeiro’s beauty and to leave a host of emoji depicting flowers, fire, and hearts.

“Wow what a view,” one user wrote, paired with three heart-eyed emoji.

“Cover girl,” another one chimed in with hands together in prayer emoji to show his preference for this year’s cover model.

As the Inquisitr recently noted, Danielle Herrington was the cover model for the 2018 Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” edition— while Kate Upton was chosen for the previous year. This year’s cover model is yet to be announced. The announcement normally happens right before Valentine’s Day. However, the announcement will come later because this year’s issue is moving to May, Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” announced this month, so fans will need to wait a few months to find out this year’s lucky pick.