Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Famous Curves With Skintight Dress In New Instagram Post For Kylie Cosmetics

The reality star and entrepreneur flaunted her figure in a figure-hugging outfit.

Valentine’s Day is still a few weeks away, but Kylie Jenner is already promoting products to her legions of loyal online fans. The star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians took to Instagram on Wednesday to promote her newest makeup collection just in time for Valentine’s Day.

In the photo, Jenner has her long hair dyed red to fit with the holiday theme. Her hair is half up and half down, with waves hanging loosely around her face. Her eyeshadow and lipstick are a deep rose pink. A bright pink flower ring adorns her pinky finger, accentuating her long light pink nails.

Jenner poured her famous curves into a skintight red dress encrusted with jewels. The dress had long sleeves and a high neck that clung to every inch of her gym-toned figure. The high hem hinted at her long, muscular legs, and provided the perfect contrast of daring and demure.

Jenner was using Instagram to promote her Valentine’s Day Collection Reveal on Instagram. The first image revealed the date that Jenner’s makeup collection will drop — February 1. Although it’s safe to assume Jenner was discussing this current year, her story simply said “2.1.18.”

The next few snaps revealed the packaging for the highly anticipated collection — and as you might expect, pink and red sparkles played a big part in the design. The inside of the box says “Will you be my Valentine?” and is adorned with a pattern of pink, red, and white bras.

The makeup itself sticks to the same striking and dramatic holiday theme. There are three separate lip sets that you can gift to your best friends in celebration of Valentine’s Day. Each set contains a matte lip, lip liner, and high gloss so your lip game will be totally on point. They come in an assortment of dramatic shades that are designed to be perfect for whatever romantic adventures you have planned.

Jenner herself is definitely feeling loved-up lately; the reality star has been sharing sweet snaps of herself alongside Travis Scott, with whom she shares 11-month-old daughter Stormi. The two have been involved since April of 2017, and it looks like the young parents might be ready to make it official.

Jenner has been raising eyebrows on social media by referring to Scott as her “husband” or “hubby” in recent posts, leading some to wonder if the two have already secretly tied the knot. Scott has confirmed that he intends to propose to Jenner soon — the question is just when, and how.

“It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate,'” Scott told Rolling Stone. “She’s that one. We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up—I gotta propose in a fire way.”