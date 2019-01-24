Jessica Biel Wishes That She Would Not Have ‘Gone So Sexy All The Time’ In Her 20s

While Jessica Biel has always had a smokin’ body, she does have a few regrets about the way that she used it when she was younger.

In a recent interview with InStyle, the 36-year-old opened up about some of the style choices that she made when she was in her 20s. As most people know, Biel first got her start on 7th Heaven and gained a ton of fans after appearing on the hit show. But since she was in her 20s when her career was red hot, she often made style choices based on sexiness and wishes that she hadn’t. During the tell-all interview, Biel talked about fashion with model Ellie Bamber and revealed one of her greatest regrets in her early years.

“I wish I would’ve explored some different shapes, and not gone so sexy all the time. I think if you look at some of my earlier choices, maybe it didn’t need to always be about the body. I know it’s a vibe that you feel when you’re young, but still that’s what I would’ve done a little differently.”

But it wasn’t always all sexy for Biel. According to the actress, it wasn’t until she was in her 20s that she stopped dressing like a tomboy and started dressing sexier.

“It took me a minute to get into those types of womanly things, like bags and shoes, but in my early 20s a light bulb went off and I was like, ‘Oh, I get it now,'” she told Bamber.

Biel also revealed that she is taking her love for fashion to a whole new level. Right now, the actress is working on a clothing collaboration with yoga brand Gaiam. She told the publication that it’s been fun to work on a clothing line that is aimed at being both fashionable and functional, and with this new line, not only can you work out in the clothes, but you can also wear them out in public.

“Basically it’s cool, comfortable clothes for all types of fitness or just for living, going to the store, picking up your kids.”

And it may or may not come as a shock to some who Biel credits as her best fashion mentor — husband Justin Timberlake. According to the actress, Justin is her best fashion bounce-off, and she is always asking him questions like whether or not the outfit works or how she can fix it to make it look better.