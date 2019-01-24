Watch Real Madrid Vs Girona FC Copa Del Rey Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Quarterfinal First-Leg Online

Real Madrid are after their 20th Copa del Rey trophy, while visiting Girona FC play in the tournament's quarterfinal for the first time.

Real Madrid have struggled to adjust to the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era, but though they have finally moved into the third spot on the La Liga table, per Sky Sports, they still sit 10 points behind leaders Barcelona with the season more than half over. But Los Blancos appear in good position to challenge for their 20th trophy in Spain’s oldest competition, the Copa del Rey, and first since 2014. They can take the next step when they face a team in Girona FC that will play in the Copa quarterfinals for the first time in their 89-year history, in a match that will live stream from the Bernabéu.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Real Madrid vs Girona FC Spanish Copa del Rey first-leg quarterfinal showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. Central European Time on Thursday, January 24, at the iconic, 81,000-seat Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. Sadly, Fans of Spanish football in the United Kingdom are out of luck with no live stream offered, but in the United States, the match will start streaming at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 12:30 p.m. Pacific. Fans in China can catch the live stream starting at 4:30 a.m. China Standard Time on Friday morning, January 25.

Real Madrid Coach Santiago Solari assured fans that his squad, which in Europe will chase a fourth consecutive Champions League title now that they have advanced to the knockout stages of that competition, is approaching the Copa del Rey with the same motivation. Realistically, the Cup competition may be Real Madrid’s best shot at silverware this season, according to Football Paradise.

“I see the team as being really motivated and up for all of the competitions,” Solari said on Wednesday. “I don’t see there as being any difference between the Copa del Rey and LaLiga games. Obviously in the Champions League, when the anthem sounds, that gets everyone fired up.”

German international Tony Kroos is available to return to the Real Madrid lineup on Thursday. David Ramos / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Real Madrid vs Girona FC Copa Del Rey first-leg quarterfinal clash, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA — or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

There is also a way for fans to watch the Copa Del Rey match stream live for free, without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the Los Blancos vs. Blanquivermell match live stream for free.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Spanish Cup match. In Italy, the Real Madrid-Girona Copa Del Rey contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, the DAZN sports platform will also live stream the match. And in China, PPTV Sport will carry the live stream.

In the Middle East — and parts of Africa — BeIn Sports Arabia will stream the game. For a comprehensive list of outlets in other regions that may carry a live stream of Real Madrid vs Girona FC, check out the listings at LiveSoccerTV.com.