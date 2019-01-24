Kendall And Kylie Jenner ‘Fully Support’ Chris Brown After Paris Arrest

The youngest sisters of the Kardashian-Jenner clan reportedly stand by their friend Chris Brown, after he was accused of raping a woman at a hotel in Paris, France.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner allegedly “feel bad” for the singer, who was arrested and subsequently released by the French police on rape accusations. A source close to the sisters told Hollywood Life that the two believe his side of the story, and fully support him “until proven differently.”

“They aren’t looking to talk or touch on the accusations put on Chris but they have full support for him and feel bad that he is going through all of this because they believe him. Until proven differently they are standing by him because that’s what friends do,” the insider said.

“Kendall and Kylie have formed very tight bonds with both Drake and Chris Brown and they fully support them and have their backs through thick and thin.”

As previously reported by Hollywood Life, Drake and Chris have rekindled their friendship after feuding for years about their mutual ex Rihanna — and it appears that the “God’s Plan” rapper also believes and supports his former nemesis. The Jenner sisters are known to have partied and hung out with both artists, with Chris attending the epic Kardashian Christmas Eve party, and the girls spending New Year’s Eve at Drake’s private bash in Los Angeles.

“Kendall and Kylie have also had fun going out with Chris Brown and Drake and even with what’s happening with Chris, that won’t change how they view him. They know him as a really nice, chill guy and want the best for him,” the source said.

The two Keeping Up with The Kardashians stars aren’t the only ones who have the singer’s back. When Chris shared a video on his Instagram page — a few hours after being released from custody — Justin Bieber commented, “No one can touch you ur the GOAT.” And other big names in the industry, including rapper T.I., The Game, Jacquees, Fat Joe, and Ray J have publicly expressed their support for the R&B singer.

The Grammy winner was taken into custody after an unidentified woman claimed he assaulted her at his suite at the Mandarin Oriental hotel on January 16. He denied all of the accusations and, according to his lawyer Raphael Chiche, is suing the woman for defamation. In a now-deleted Instagram post, he said that the allegations were all false and were disrespectful towards his family — and that he would “never” do it, as it was against his “character and morals.”

Chris Brown has had several run-ins with the law, most notably when he physically assaulted Rihanna, who was his girlfriend at the time, in 2009.