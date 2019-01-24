WWE Rumors: For The First Time In 19 Years, This Legend Won’t Have A ‘WrestleMania’ Match, Per ‘WON’

This could truly be the end of an era.

This weekend, WWE will present the 2019 Royal Rumble, which officially kicks off the “Road to WrestleMania 35.” As of now, there is not a single match set in place for the big event in early April — and so much could change in the next couple of months — but one thing appears certain. Rumor has it that for the first time in almost two decades, one legendary superstar will not have a match on the grandest stage of them all.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., The Undertaker may not be on the card for WrestleMania 35.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer states that the top card matches for WrestleMania 35 do not include The Undertaker in them. While it’s possible those matches could change, as they are backstage plans, it seems as if the “Deadman” may not be on the schedule for 2019.

The Undertaker is 24-2 in his WrestleMania matches over the years, and his only two losses have been to Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. As all wrestling fans know, it was Lesnar who broke “The Streak” back at WrestleMania XXX.

If WWE’s current plans hold true, it will be the first time in 19 years that there will be a WrestleMania without an Undertaker match on the card.

WWE

After losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, everyone expected The Undertaker to be done — and to hang up the boots for good. It was believed that he was going to retire and be done with wrestling, but that most certainly wasn’t the case.

Last year at WrestleMania 34, Taker defeated John Cena in quick fashion in a match that WWE billed as “Legend vs. Legend.” Since that time, there has been no talk of him returning for another match, or of him getting in the ring one last time.

The last time there was a WrestleMania without an Undertaker match was back in 2000. That year, the legend was dealing with a groin injury — and he had recently suffered a pectoral injury as well. Both kept him out of the ring for months.

If The Undertaker doesn’t have a match at WrestleMania 35, it’s hard to believe he’ll be back for another one. His age and injuries may prevent a return to the ring — and as recently reported by the Inquisitr, there are already rumors that he may headline the 2019 class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

It was back in 1991 that The Undertaker had his first-ever match at WrestleMania. This match started “The Streak” of 21 straight victories at the pay-per-view. Since that time, he has only missed two of those events.

If the rumors end up being true, WWE will not have The Undertaker in a match at WrestleMania 35.