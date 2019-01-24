Mark Zuckerberg Once Killed Goat With Stun Gun And Served It As Dinner, Per Twitter CEO

Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg found himself in hot water last year, amidst numerous allegations against the tech company, ranging from privacy invasion concerns to the use of the platform in an effort to influence the 2016 United States presidential elections.

This year, Zuckerberg is making headlines again, but for an entirely different reason. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey revealed some juicy information regarding the Facebook chairman, in an interview with Rolling Stone, which was published earlier this week.

As reported by Newsweek, Jack Dorsey revealed a time where he was dining with Zuckerberg. While no specific date for this dinner was detailed, it is speculated to have occurred in 2011, which was when Zuckerberg vowed to only consume animals he had personally killed.

“He made goat for me for dinner. He killed the goat,” Dorsey recounted.

When asked to elaborate, Dorsey explained that he wasn’t present when Zuckerberg reportedly killed the goat, but he did divulge some more details.

“He killed it before. I guess he kills it. He kills it with a laser gun and then the knife. Then they send it to the butcher,” the Twitter CEO explained.

Apparently, as Dorsey explained to Rolling Stone, there is a regulation in Palo Alto that allows one to keep six livestock on any piece of land. It seems Zuckerberg took advantage of this local regulation, as he kept six goats on his property. For those who don’t know, Palo Alto, California is a charter city located within the San Francisco Bay Area and is home to a number of high-tech companies, including Tesla, Google, Apple, and of course, Facebook.

Despite the goat having been killed on the day of, it seems that Dorsey did not actually consume any of it. Even though the meat was cooked in an oven — and was butchered by a professional — the dinner came out cold, which did not sit well with the Twitter executive.

“He puts the goat down. It was cold,” Jack Dorsey said. “That was memorable. I don’t know if it went back in the oven. I just ate my salad.”

Jack Dorsey, 42, is best known for co-founding Twitter, the popular social media platform with over 330 million active users. The messaging service allows users to send out “tweets” to their list of followers. Originally, tweets were limited to 140 characters, although this limit was doubled to 280 for all languages, save for Chinese, Japanese, and Korean. Twitter also used to own Vine, the now-defunct video sharing platform, which limited its users to creating and posting videos which lasted a mere six seconds.