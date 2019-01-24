Lindsay Lohan Flashes Sunburned Chest In Plunging Beach Dress On Instagram As She Enjoys The Maldives

In her Instagram is any proof, Lindsay Lohan is making the best of her sunny vacation. The Mean Girls actress took to the popular social media platform on Thursday to share a photo of herself wearing a plunging dress during a beach vacation to the Maldives, showing that she may have stayed a little too long in the sun.

In the photo in question, the 32-year-old actress and businesswoman is featured in a mint green flowy dress with a plunging neckline that reaches down to below the chest, exposing a lot of cleavage. Her chest appears to be painfully sunburned, suggesting she is soaking up as much sun as she can, albeit a little recklessly.

As the Daily Mail covered, Lohan is taking a bit of a break from running her very own beach club in Mykonos, which is currently the subject of a reality TV series on MTV, and headed out for some fun in the sunny Maldives. According to the post’s geotag, the Parent Trap star posed for the snap at the Finolhu Baa Atoll, a luxury resort in one of grooviest islands of the Maldives.

In the caption, Lohan simply wrote the hashtag “good vibes” along with a few flower emoji.

The snap, which Lohan shared with her 7.3 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 44,100 likes and more than 480 comments within two hours of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform and fans of the actress flocked to the comments section to note that she should be more careful about the sun and to compliment her looks by writing messages and sharing a host of emoji.

“Gingers burn easily. They are like red gasoline containers ready to combust in the sun rays,” one user noted.

“Because sunburns raise your temperature, they can dehydrate you and make you feel tired and dizzy.” Make sure you’re drinking enough #icewater!” another one chimed in.

As the Daily Mail pointed out, Lohan is enjoying this bit of time off with her younger sister, Ali Lohan. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Lohan has been busy running her beach club since leaving the hustle and bustle and the tabloids of Hollywood behind.

However, fans may be seeing a return of Lohan to the big screen. As the Huffington Post reported, Lohan has expressed a desire to play Ariel in Disney’s live-action version of The Little Mermaid alongside Meryl Streep. Lohan has since removed the post from Instagram, so fans will have to wait and see.