Did ‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Just Throw More Shade At Lisa Vanderpump On Instagram?

Read what she said about season four.

Lisa Rinna appeared to throw some shade at Lisa Vanderpump with a series of recent Instagram posts regarding the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Ahead of the premiere of Season 9, which is sure to explain why the cast is no longer on speaking terms with Vanderpump, Rinna shared a series of moments from Season 4 with her fans and followers online, many of which included allegations of manipulation.

According to a report from All About the Real Housewives of January 23, Rinna shared videos online of herself reacting to the past drama of the show and at one point, she was seen commenting on the way in which Kyle Richards and Brandi Glanville called outLisa Vanderpump for being manipulative during the season.

During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 4, Vanderpump spoke about an allegation against Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, that accused the realtor of cheating. She also reportedly enlisted Glanville to bring an article accusing him of such on a cast trip.

The ladies then seemingly teamed up against Vanderpump after feeling she was using Glanville to get under Richards’ skin by bringing up the false rumors.

In one of her social media videos, Rinna made a point to mention that while Vanderpump didn’t want to speak about the husbands during the Season 4 reunion, she had no problem making them a hot topic on the show.

For the past several months, rumors have been swirling in regard to what exactly went down between Lisa Vanderpump and her co-stars that led to their estrangement from one another. So, do Rinna’s posts suggest that Vanderpump was once again caught manipulating her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars to spread false rumors about one another during Season 9?

While fans will have to wait and see what went down until the new season premieres, there was a rumor that surfaced months ago in which Dorit Kemsley was accused of adopting a dog from Vanderpump’s animal rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs, before the animal was later found at a shelter. However, after the rumor began swirling, Vanderpump spoke to TMZ and shut down the idea that it was Kemsley herself who abandoned the dog. She also insisted that she and Kemsley were friendly at the time.

To see more of Lisa Rinna, Lisa Vanderpump, and their co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday, February 12 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.