White Supremacist James Harris Jackson Says He Murdered A Black Man To Trigger Worldwide Race War

The man who brutally murdered 66-year-old Timothy Caughman has proclaimed that he feels no remorse for his vicious crime, and that he’s only sorry he didn’t get to take his hatred one step further to kill more black men.

James Harris Jackson is a self-radicalized white supremacist who, on March 20, 2017, stalked and stabbed Caughman in New York City. In video footage showing his statement to police after he handed himself in, it has now been revealed that Jackson was hoping not only to kill Jackson, but “intended to murder young black men who were with white women because he loathed interracial dating” as well, according to the New York Times.

The 30-year-old has entered a guilty plea to all the charges against him, which include the rather rare charges of murder as terrorism and murder as a hate crime. These charges come as Jackson explained that Caughman’s murder was supposed to be “practice” for more killings he had planned to carry out.

He is likely to face a sentence of life without parole, although he hasn’t been sentenced yet. The guilty plea was entered approximately four months after the video of his confession to police was shown during his pretrial hearing.

Speaking to the judge when he entered his plea, he was asked if he had “stabbed Caughman because he was black and hoped the attack would incite a racial war.” He made no attempt to deny his cause, simply answering, “yes.”

The Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., has said that it’s the first time in the history of the state of New York that a white supremacist has been convicted on charges of terrorism, and he is glad that Jackson is being treated as a terrorist for his crime.

“This is an incredibly disturbed young man and he brought tragedy to Manhattan and he certainly showed Mr. Caughman no mercy and I don’t think this office should show him any,” Mr. Vance said about the case. “It was a cruel and completely planned attack with a broader political goal. I looked at this as no different than an Islamist Jihadist coming into the city and attacking a synagogue or attacking a non-Muslim for ideological or political purposes.”

Jackson had traveled to New York from Washington specifically to commit his crime, because he knew that attacks in the Big Apple would draw more media attention than they would do in Washington.

“I was planning on doing basically as many as I could in Times Square,” he told police.

Jackson was hoping that his own crimes would inspire other white people to “kill black men, to scare black men and to provoke a race war.” His goal was “a global policy aimed at the complete extermination of the Negro race.”

Fortunately for the world, he will probably spend the rest of his life in prison where he will be unable to carry out his heinous plan of hatred any further.