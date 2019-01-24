Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Mom Style During Outing With Sons

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her chic mom style while hanging out with her two sons, Mason and Reign Disick.

According to the Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was photographed by paparazzi as she and her boys hit the town in L.A. this week. The Keeping Up With the Kadashians star was spotted sporting a casual and comfy look as she donned an all-black ensemble.

Kourt wore a long-sleeved black hooded sweatshirt, a pair of black Adidas track pants, and high top black Converse sneakers. Kardashian wore a natural-looking make up look, including a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, and a nude lip color.

She had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands, which fell around her and blew in the wind as she strolled the streets with her sons.

Mason donned a black sweatshirt and a red beanie with white shorts and black sneakers, while little Reign sported a pair of black pants, a long-sleeved t-shirt with the Batman logo on it, and black sneakers. His long hair was parted down the middle and pulled back into a ponytail behind his head.

Kardashian’s only daughter, Penelope, 6, was not spotted during the family outing, but may have been with her father, Scott Disick, as the former couple split time with their three children.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, is reportedly close to proposing to his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, and the reality star is said to be “freaking out” over the news.

“Kourtney is freaked out about the idea of Scott proposing to Sofia. The closer Kourtney, Sofia and Scott have all become over the holidays, the more Kourtney realizes how in love Scott is with Sofia and that a proposal could be right around the corner,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“While Kourtney is happy to see Scott so grounded, stable and in a healthy relationship, it also scares her to think that she could might lose him forever. In the back of her heart, she always thought about maybe having more kids with Scott or that one day they might get back together,” the source added.

Recently, Kourtney and Scott have seemed to settle much of their differences when it comes to co-parenting, and she’s even been spending with Sofia. The trio took the kids to Mexico the weekend before Christmas for a family vacation, and later jetted off to Aspen to ring in the New Year together.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s style and personal life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this year.