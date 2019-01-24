Watch Chelsea Vs. Tottenham Hotspur Carabao Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, EFL Cup Semifinal Second Leg

Tottenham Hotspur need to protect a 1-0 lead when they face Chelsea on Thursday for the right to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup Final.

Tottenham Hotspur, the third-place side on the English Premier League table, per Sky Sports, head into the Carabao Cup second-leg semifinal one win away from appearing in their first final of any tournament since 2015, when they also played for the English League Cup against the same opponent they must contend with on Thursday, Chelsea FC. Spurs were sent away disappointed after a 2-0 loss in that match, but they take a 1-0 aggregate advantage into Thursday’s second-leg, a match that will live stream from Stamford Bridge.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the English League Cup Thursday semifinal second-leg showdown pitting the English Premier League’s fourth-place Chelsea FC against the third-place team Tottenham Hotspur, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Thursday, January 24, at 42,000-seat Stamford Bridge in London, England. Throughout central Europe, that kickoff will come at 8:45 p.m. Central European Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the Blues-Spurs Carabao Cup semifinal decider live stream at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Thursday, or 11:45 a.m. Pacific. Fans in China can catch the live stream starting at 3:45 a.m. China Standard Time on Friday morning, January 25.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, however, will not take a full roster into the crucial game, with three of his top stars — including Premier League second-leading goal-scorer Harry Kane (14) — out of action. Kane and attacking midfielder Dele Alli, who has scored five league goals plus two in League Cup matches per Soccerway, are both rehabbing injuries. South Korean international Heung-Min Son with his 12 goals across all competitions is away competing in the Asian Cup with his national team.

But Spurs will see the return from injury of three other key players, Brazilian Lucas Moura, Frenchj international Moussa Sissoko, and Kenyan international captain Victor Wanyama, according to an Evening Standard report.

For Chelsea, AC Milan and Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain was expected to join the club on a loan deal, but contracts were not completed in time, so the Argetinian who scored eight goals in 20 matches across all competitions for Milan this season will not be available for action, according to the BBC.

Under EPL rules, the away goals rule will not apply in the semifinal match, and if the aggregate score ends in a draw — that is, if Chelsea wins Thursday’s game by one goal — no extra time will be played. The semifinal winner will be decided solely on penalty kicks, TottenhamHotspur.com explained.

Striker Gonzalo Higuain’s loan move from AC Milan was not completed in time for him to feature with Chelsea on Thursday. Marco Luzzani / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur Carabao Cup semifinal deciding match, use the stream provided by ESPN+. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but offers a free-of-charge seven-day trial period. If the trial is canceled before the week-long period expires, fans can watch the Blues vs. Spurs League Cup London derby clash at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream will be carried on the Sky Go platform. In Italy, the Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur League Cup match will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Carabao Cup semifinal match will be streamed live on the DAZN Canada sports platform. And in China, PPTV will be the only source for the live stream of the quarterfinal cup match that takes place Thursday in London.

Another way to follow the match live internationally is via Spurs Live Match Center online.

Throughout the Middle East — and in numerous African countries as well — the game will stream only via BeIn Sports Arabia. Throughout the Caribbean, the game will stream only via SportsMax. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur, see LiveSoccerTV.com.