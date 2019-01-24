Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reportedly Won’t Be Hiring A Nanny & Will Set Up A High Tech ‘Smart Home’

Parents-t0-be Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are busily getting things ready for the arrival of the royal family’s newest addition, and the latest buzz around Frogmore Cottage is that the coveted position of nanny to the royal baby will go unfulfilled. Following in the footsteps of Kate and William, Meghan and Harry will forgo hiring a live-in sitter for their child, and will instead keep the care of their precious baby in the hands of a family member and the use of some high-tech gadgets.

Per Cosmopolitan Magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will bring in Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, to stay with the family — and the royal duo will rely on her to help care for their little bundle of joy. Ragland, who currently resides in Los Angeles, will stay with the new parents at Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of Windsor Castle, for an undetermined amount of time.

“They do not plan to hire a nanny or nurse initially, and will instead rely on the help of Meghan’s mother,” Vanity Fair reported.

The royal couple has also been busy getting the nursery and cottage ready for the baby, who is said to be arriving in April. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Markle & Prince Harry have chosen a “gender free” nursery for their baby — the sex of whom has been kept under wraps — and have painted the room in soothing grays and whites. Markle also chose vegan paints infused with essential oils for the nursery, which will help sooth the child and boost the babies immunity.

But Cosmo also revealed that the royals will be setting up some very modern features to their sprawling cottage, and that includes the use of smart devices in the home. The nursery will include security windows, cameras, and a built in stereo system, which they will undoubtedly use to play “Baby Shark” in the nursery while they hide in another room.

“They are going all out with the refurbishment of the house, and as Harry loves his gadgets, it’s going to be very cool. They’ll be able to control everything from their smart phones,” a source told Cosmo.

They’ve also hired SoHo House interior designer Vicky Charles to help pick out the furnishings of the new home. The couple are huge fans of the luxury spa, and have been spotted there numerous times, so bringing in a bit of the farmhouse feel they adore will help put them at ease during those first, usually rocky, few weeks of life with a newborn.

“They are so excited about moving into the house. Meghan is super stylish and loves interior design so she’ll go all out with the nursery but also the kitchen, which she has designed as well as all the living areas. She wants the place to be filled with light, modern but also with a touch of the shabby-chic style that she loves,” a source close to the family gushed to Vanity Fair.