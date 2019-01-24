Sarah Paulson Reveals Surprising Way Girlfriend Holland Taylor Connected With Her

Holland took a modern approach to reaching out to the 'Glass' actress.

Actress Sarah Paulson has been dating her girlfriend, Holland Taylor, for more than three years, and recently revealed that the couple began with a more modern approach to their romance, the Daily Mail reported.

The Glass actress, 44, appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, January 23, when she made the surprising revelation after the late-night show’s host, Andy Cohen, asked how she had met Holland, who is 32 years her senior.

Paulson explained that the two had met years ago, while both of them were still involved with other people.

“We were doing a thing at Martha Plimpton’s house,” she recalled. “It was for an organization that she was working with, and we were both doing a little PSA for it, and we sort of breezed by one another.”

It was then that the two actresses began following each other on Twitter, unknowingly sealing their fate.

Sarah’s American Horror Story co-star Billy Eichner, who was also a guest on the late-night show, asked for a little more clarification.

“Holland Taylor slid into your DMs?” he questioned about an approach that has become quite common in the world of smart phones and social media.

“She actually did,” Sarah confirmed, making a revelation that the talk show host was certainly a fan of.

“I love that, that’s awesome,” Andy responded.

Paulson and Taylor’s romance made headlines in 2015, and was subject to some backlash from fans who did not approve of the age gap between the pair, a topic that the American Horror Story actress has previously defended.

“If anyone wants to spend any time thinking I’m strange for loving the most spectacular person on the planet, then that’s their problem. I’m doing just fine,” she told Modern Luxury in May.

Sarah has made several talk show appearances over the last few weeks as part of the promotion for her new film Glass, the third installment of M. Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable series.

More than 100 million people have ventured to theaters worldwide to see the movie since its release just four days ago, though Paulson revealed that she would not be one of them.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sarah appeared last week on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert where she revealed that she does not watch any of the movies she stars in, meaning not only will she not be viewing her latest hit Glass, but has also not seen her Netflix smash hit Bird Box, and has no intention of doing so.