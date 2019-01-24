‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ Author E.L. James Announces Sexy New Book On Instagram

Fifty Shades of Grey fans have something to look forward to in the coming months, as the author of the wildly popular book franchise that spawned an equally successful series of films — E.L. James — will drop a new book in April titled The Mister.

Per Today, James announced on the Today Show on January 24 that her new book — The Mister — is coming to bookshelves, her first new work in nearly eight years.

This new tome will not detail the lives of her iconic characters of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, portrayed by Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson in the film series.

Fans of James should not be disappointed with the new characters of The Mister, a novel about an aristocratic Englishman who meets a young woman.

The lead characters are named Maxim Trevelyan and Alessia Demachi.

The book’s press release describes the story as “a roller-coaster ride of danger and desire that leaves the reader breathless to the very last page.”

James revealed to The Today Show in an interview that took place in her writing room that, “Shenanigans ensuing, boy meets girl. It’s a 21st century Cinderella and a passionate, erotic love story.”

“It’s not Fifty Shades erotic, it’s not Fifty Shades,” she said of the direction her new book would take. “It’s a completely different story.”

“I write for women. When I think of men reading it I get embarrassed,” she noted to the male NBC reporter.

James read an excerpt from the book to fans of the series. Here is some of what she read during her Today Show appearance.

“Alessia opens the door but freezes on the threshold of the room. He’s here. The Mister!

Fast asleep facedown and sprawled naked across the large bed. She stands, shocked and fascinated at once, her feet rooted to the wooden floor as she stares. He’s stretched across the length of the bed, tangled in his duvet but naked… very naked. His face is turned toward her but covered by unkempt brown hair. One arm is beneath the pillow that supports his head, the other extended toward her. He has broad, defined shoulders, and on his biceps is an elaborate tattoo that is partially hidden by the bedding.

His long, muscular legs disappear beneath a knot of gray duvet and silver silk bedspread, though his foot sticks out over the edge of the mattress. He stirs, the muscles in his back rippling, and his eyelids flicker open to reveal unfocused but brilliant green eyes. Alessia stops breathing, convinced he’ll be angry that she’s woken him. Their eyes meet, but he shifts and turns his face away. He settles down and goes back to sleep.”

E.L. James said on her official website that, “from an early age, I had dreamed of writing stories that readers would fall in love with — and now those dreams have come true, thanks to you guys. I hope that you take my new story The Mister to your heart just as you did Fifty Shades.”