Detroit Family Reportedly Booted From Flight After Several Passengers Complain About Their Body Odor

A Detroit family was kicked off a flight home from a vacation in Miami after several passengers complained about their horrible body odor, a case that has sparked nationwide interest.

The incident happened this week at the Miami International Airport, where Yossi Adler said he and his family were asked to leave a flight back to their home in Detroit. Adler was with his wife and their 19-month-old daughter on the American Airlines flight when crew members said several other passengers complained about the family’s odor, Local Ten News reported.

The gates had already closed when a flight attendant told the family about the complaints and asked them to leave. Yossi Adler disputed the claims, saying the family did not smell.

“There’s no body odor that we have,” Adler told Local Ten News. “There’s nothing wrong with us.”

To make matters worse, Adler said that the family’s luggage stayed on the plane after it departed.

A spokesperson for America Airlines later confirmed that the family was taken off the flight after complaints about their odor.

“Mr. Adler and his wife were removed from the flight when several passengers complained about their body odor,” the statement said. “They have been booked into a hotel for the night and given meal vouchers. They have been rebooked on a flight Thursday.”

This is not the first story of a smelly passenger to gain viral attention, though one from last year had a much more tragic ending. In May, a Transavia Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing in Portugal after passengers complained of an overpowering smell from one of the passengers, which was so bad that other passengers actually vomited and passed out.

It turned out that the man, 58-year-old Russian rock guitarist Andrew Suchilin, was suffering from a flesh-eating disease and died from the disease several weeks later.

As CBS reported, it was believed Suchilin contracted the disease while on vacation in the Canary Islands. He visited a doctor while on vacation, but was told it was a normal “beach infection” and given some antibiotics. He did not realize the severity of the infection until boarding the flight.

The story had originally gotten some viral interest, with many stories poking fun at the man’s apparently overwhelmingly pungent odor, not realizing the severity of the situation.

In Detroit, Yossi Adler said he believes there must have been another reason that he and his family were kicked off the America Airlines flight..