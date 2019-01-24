Victoria Beckham Looks Effortlessly Chic In Tulle Top & Red Wide Leg Trousers In New Instagram Pics

The fashion icon made a dazzling appearance on 'Good Morning America' to promote her new sportswear line with Reebok.

Victoria Beckham is a force of nature. The former Spice Girl turned fashion icon has just launched a new sportswear line after entering a collaboration with Reebok.

Following a decade of running her luxury fashion label Victoria Beckham Limited (VBL), Posh Spice is now dabbling in a new, exciting project — the Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection.

The 44-year-old celebrity is well-known for her long-time passion for fitness. The fashion designer and her husband of 20 years, the 43-year-old soccer legend David Beckham, are devoted to keeping in shape and exercise all the time — as she herself confessed.

The ageless beauty has now lent her creative touch to a line of “athleisure” wear designed for both the gym and for wearing on the street. To promote her new fashion venture, Beckham made a dazzling appearance on today’s Good Morning America show, where she talked about the new Reebok collection and what inspired her to create the sports line.

“Never did I think it would be acceptable to leave the house in a track suit, and now it is,” she said on the show as a model showed off one of the outfits from the new collection, sweatpants paired with a sweatshirt.

“It looks cool. It still feels fashion. It’s effortless.”

Soon afterward, the designer took to Instagram to share some photos taken during the show, in which she flaunts her incredible physique. In the snapshots, Beckham looks effortlessly chic as she poses with a pair of sports shoes from the new collection.

The Instagram photos also feature Good Morning America hosts Michael Strahan and Laura Spencer, as well as Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, who was a guest on the show.

“Had so much fun today,” Beckham captioned the photos.

For her Good Morning America appearance, the experienced designer chose to promote her new Reebok sports line while wearing a classic outfit from her VBL fashion label. Beckham swathed her age-defying figure in a pair of red tailored wide leg trousers, which she teamed with a soft tulle top in a very delicate light blue color.

This is not the first time that Beckham has rocked this VBL power outfit. The fashion icon, who told Strahan and Spencer that she is dedicated to “empowering women through fashion,” has sported the same ensemble in previous outings.

In another Instagram pic posted last month, Beckham described the red wide leg trousers and gathered sheer top as her “favorite VBL look.”

The Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection emerges as a completely different and fresh project. The sports line is already available on the Reebok website and was designed to be unisex.

According to ABC News, the new sports line includes everything from a $500 bomber jacket to a $90 tank top, and features $280 shoes, running socks, backpacks and more.

“I have been working in high fashion now for 10 years but working on a sports line is something very new,” the designer told the Good Morning America hosts.

Beckham, who jokingly said that the new Reebok collection has turned her from Posh Spice into Sporty Spice, revealed that the sportswear line was inspired by her own needs as a busy mom and the head of a global fashion company.

“I work out a lot. It’s a huge part of me, of what I do every day. I get up. I work out. I take the kids to school,” said the mother of four.