‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Arturo Shocks Abby With A Proposal!

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, January 24 brings a vow renewal for Rey and Mia with a surprising proposal from Arturo. Plus, Sharon gives Victoria advice about Billy, Nikki fails to believe Phyllis, and Ana comes clean with Devon.

Devon (Bryton James) wondered why Ana (Loren Lott) didn’t trust him. Ana said she’d been burned before. Plus, Ana wanted Devon to give his unbiased opinion without it being colored by their relationship, and she worried that if everybody knew she wrote the songs, she’d face accusations of nepotism. When Devon asked her why she wanted the cash up front for the song, Ana admitted she had school debts. Devon agreed to allow her to write anonymously for now, and later he wiped a tear when he heard Ana singing.

Meanwhile, at Jabot, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) attempted to explain herself to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Phyllis wanted to ensure that she and Sharon (Sharon Case) wouldn’t get thrown under the bus over the J.T. situation. Phyllis also revealed that she put the fireplace poker in a storage facility and she did not plant it at Newman Ranch. Phyllis told Nikki somebody must be tracking them. However, Nikki didn’t believe Phyllis and accused her of attempting to frame Victor (Eric Braeden).

Then, at Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle), Sharon (Sharon Case) revealed that Phyllis tried to form an alliance. They briefly discussed that, and talk turned to how Phyllis came between Victoria and Billy (Jason Thompson), and Sharon advised Victoria to go for what she wants. Of course, then Victoria revealed she kissed Cane (Daniel Goddard), and Sharon didn’t judge. Later, Nikki showed up and updated Victoria about Phyllis keeping the fireplace poker. They both agreed to call Nick (Joshua Morrow) to let them know what his girlfriend did to his family. Inquisitr reported that Nick will feel more hurt by Sharon’s involvement and lies than Phyllis’.

Phyllis and Billy discussed a new scent at Jabot, and Billy admitted he used the company jet to fly to see Lily (Christel Khalil) to tell her he’d caught Cane and Victoria kissing. Phyllis promised to keep the secret because of Cane and Lily’s twins, and then told Billy he had to decide Victoria since she’s obviously profoundly wounded.

Finally, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) recommitted to each other at their vow renewal. Lola (Sasha Calle) was the maid of honor while Arturo (Jason Canela) served as the best man. When the ceremony ended, Arturo announced he had something, and he got down on one knee in front of Abby (Melissa Ordway) and shocked her by proposing.