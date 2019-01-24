‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie First Thought About Freezing Her Eggs While Married To Mike Shay

Scheana Marie hasn’t drank, smoked, or had sex for nearly a month and a half.
As she prepared to have her eggs retrieved and frozen, the Vanderpump Rules star was forced to take on a different lifestyle — at least for the time being. During a recent interview, she opened up about the decision to ensure her future ability to start a family.
“It was something that I thought about a couple years ago, actually, when I was still married I thought about freezing embryos,” Scheana explained to Entertainment Tonight on January 22.
According to Scheana Marie, she and her husband, Mike Shay, weren’t in a place where they were going to have kids at the time — and months later, they split up. Then, a few months after her divorce, she jumped into a new relationship with Robert Parks-Valletta, one that she believed would ultimately result in marriage and children. However, just months into the whirlwind romance, Scheana and Rob split up — and she’s been single ever since.
Because Scheana is in her mid-30s, she doesn’t want to get to a place where she is unable to have kids due to age or other factors. She decided to freeze her eggs years ago. That said, because of her busy schedule, she didn’t actually take the first step until recently.
Today’s the day! Bye bye eggs! For me personally, this has been a very easy, painless and awesome experience. Everyone is different I’m sure. I am single and no where near trying to have a baby. So for me- yes, this was an easy process and when i say painless, I’m referring to the needles which i have no problem with. My AMH levels were only at .28 and for my age that’s insanely low. That’s disappointing to find out. It was an awesome experience to see everything that goes into freezing eggs. My doctor highly recommended for me to do this to have a better chance at a healthy baby down the road. I have learned so much about fertility and everything that goes into freezing eggs and IVF. You never know what will happen in life. @scrcivf and @drshahinghadir have been so amazing throughout this entire journey! Thank you to all of my super supportive followers who have been thru this and given me advice. If you are in your late twenties/early 30s and able to afford it, I highly recommend this! We retrieved 12 eggs and only got 9 mature of those, so I am already planning a second round this summer bc the more the merrier and better chance of being viable once fertilized down the road! In no way am I trying to minimize those struggling with infertility by saying this is “easy”. I’m not trying to have a baby right now, so this was an easy decision for me to make and thankfully I’m fortunate enough to be able to afford it. My heart goes out to all of the women struggling with infertility. I could likely be in that boat one day which is why I’m being proactive now with such low AMH levels. I’ve also had numerous women reach out thanking me for sharing this bc if they knew sooner that this was an option, maybe they wouldn’t be struggling with infertility issues. This is MY post about MY journey. Thank you all for following me thru this experience … ♥️???? and to all of the negative and uneducated comments on this post, check out the next episode of @scheananigans where my DOCTOR answers all of the questions men and women need to know.
Scheana Marie has been sharing her egg freezing journey on her Instagram page — and in her Instagram Stories — and told Entertainment Tonight she’s been doing so to encourage others to do the same.
“You never know what’s going to happen with your health, with your life,” she explained. “I mean, you could get in a car accident, you could get cancer, you never know. So, having the option to already have my eggs on ice [so] that, if I do want kids, and what if I can’t carry it myself? I can still have a biological child if I choose to, and if I don’t find the right guy and that doesn’t work out, then you know what? I get to travel the world and have them on ice.”
Although Scheana isn’t currently in a committed relationship, she’s been seen going on a number of dates on Vanderpump Rules — and continues to face rumors of a romance with Adam Spott.
