‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie First Thought About Freezing Her Eggs While Married To Mike Shay

Scheana Marie doesn't want to miss out on having kids.

Scheana Marie hasn’t drank, smoked, or had sex for nearly a month and a half.

As she prepared to have her eggs retrieved and frozen, the Vanderpump Rules star was forced to take on a different lifestyle — at least for the time being. During a recent interview, she opened up about the decision to ensure her future ability to start a family.

“It was something that I thought about a couple years ago, actually, when I was still married I thought about freezing embryos,” Scheana explained to Entertainment Tonight on January 22.

According to Scheana Marie, she and her husband, Mike Shay, weren’t in a place where they were going to have kids at the time — and months later, they split up. Then, a few months after her divorce, she jumped into a new relationship with Robert Parks-Valletta, one that she believed would ultimately result in marriage and children. However, just months into the whirlwind romance, Scheana and Rob split up — and she’s been single ever since.

Because Scheana is in her mid-30s, she doesn’t want to get to a place where she is unable to have kids due to age or other factors. She decided to freeze her eggs years ago. That said, because of her busy schedule, she didn’t actually take the first step until recently.

Scheana Marie has been sharing her egg freezing journey on her Instagram page — and in her Instagram Stories — and told Entertainment Tonight she’s been doing so to encourage others to do the same.

“You never know what’s going to happen with your health, with your life,” she explained. “I mean, you could get in a car accident, you could get cancer, you never know. So, having the option to already have my eggs on ice [so] that, if I do want kids, and what if I can’t carry it myself? I can still have a biological child if I choose to, and if I don’t find the right guy and that doesn’t work out, then you know what? I get to travel the world and have them on ice.”

Although Scheana isn’t currently in a committed relationship, she’s been seen going on a number of dates on Vanderpump Rules — and continues to face rumors of a romance with Adam Spott.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7. The show airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.