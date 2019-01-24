Teresa Giudice Said She And Joe Guidice Will Split If He’s Deported, Sources Claim To ‘People’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has allegedly said to multiple sources, per People, that she and incarcerated husband Joe Giudice’s marriage may not survive if he’s deported.

Sources have reportedly claimed, according to People, that Giudice told her Real Housewives of New Jersey cast-mates — at the season 9 reunion taping this month — that if Joe was deported to Italy, “we’d go our separate ways.”

Giudice allegedly told host Andy Cohen that she had discussed the possibility of moving to Italy with Joe with their four daughters: Gia, 18; Gabriella, 14; Milania, 12; and Audriana, 9. They reportedly concluded that they would stay in the United States with their mother.

“Teresa told Andy that if Joe gets deported, she’s not going,” a source allegedly told People. “She said that she and Joe had talked about it over the phone and that he understood.”

The outlet reported that a second source claims that Cohen queried Teresa Giudice about what would happen to their marriage if Joe was deported. She then revealed to him, per the source, that they would split.

“She didn’t really express any sadness about that,” the source alleged. “She just focused instead on the girls. It was very matter-of-fact.”

Just several months ago — during the show’s last reunion special — Teresa Giudice stated that she would move with Joe if he was deported back to his native Italy.

“I mean, Italy’s a beautiful place to live,” she admitted. “I wouldn’t mind, you know, I’m just saying. Listen, whatever God has planned for me, that’s what’s going to happen. I will embrace it the best I can.”

Joe Giudice continues to serve a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. He began his sentence in March of 2016.

Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison for the same charges, and was released on December 23, 2015.

In October of 2018, People reported that an immigration court had ruled to deport Joe to his native Italy after his prison sentence.

Joe reportedly never obtained American citizenship — and can be deported if he is considered to be convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude,” or an “aggravated felony,” reported People.

Though Joe appealed the ruling in November, he still faces deportation.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 9 reunion will air in February on Bravo TV.