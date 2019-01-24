Pete Davidson Calls Ariana Grande A ‘Sick Genius’ As He Addresses Breakup In Comedy Set

The 'Saturday Night Live' star continues to talk about his famous ex in his stand-up comedy shows.

Pete Davidson thinks Ariana Grande is a genius. The 25-year-old Saturday Night Live star cracked several jokes about his superstar ex-fiancee in his stand-up comedy set at a New York City club earlier this week, making it clear that he’s not done talking about the aftermath of their sudden breakup.

According to Page Six — during a stand-up comedy show at Carolines on Broadway on Tuesday — Pete Davidson called Ariana Grande a “sick genius” for announcing to the world that he is well-endowed in a tweet last summer.

Last summer, during the couple’s whirlwind, five-month romance, Grande told fans on Twitter that Davison is “like 10 inches,” causing a major stir on the social media site. But Davidson set the record straight with his comedy club audience.

“Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge penis? So that every girl who sees my d**k for the rest of my life is disappointed.”

An audience member told Page Six that “a good amount” of Pete Davidson’s comedy set was about Ariana Grande. The fan revealed that Davidson told his audience that the first time he heard “Thank U, Next” — Grande’s song about her past boyfriends — he was “backstage at SNL in a clown outfit.”

In the song, Ariana Grande called out the names of some of her famous exes, including Davidson, Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, and the late rapper Mac Miller.

Pete Davidson keeps the Ariana Grande jokes going in comedy set https://t.co/aPbnl7Zesw pic.twitter.com/wdd70s5Um6 — Page Six (@PageSix) January 24, 2019

After “Thank U, Next” was released in late November, Pete Davidson called Ariana Grande a “genius” for releasing the song, one which dropped just before a live episode of Saturday Night Live. According to Us Weekly, Davidson reportedly noted that most artists don’t put their exes on blast by name in songs, and then added, “Not this wonderful lady. This diabolical genius named all of us.”

Pete Davidson has been using the word “genius” a lot when describing his former fiancee. During a recent stand-up set at The Bell House in Brooklyn, Davidson reflected on Ariana Grande’s clever, and possibly calculated, mention of his immense penis size,

“It made me feel weird,” Davidson said, according to E News!

“This relationship doesn’t go well with this very popular person, and then she goes, ‘Oh, it didn’t go well. He has a big d**k, though.’ And everybody’s like, ‘Oh, what a nice girl.’ No! Genius is the correct word. There’s a reason why she is who she is. She is one of the smartest people in the world. It’s true. She is a very tiny girl, right? She has very tiny hands. Everything is f**king fun-sized to her, OK? She knows this! It was a big joke when we first started dating.”

During his Carolines set, Pete Davidson — who promptly moved out of Ariana Grande’s luxury Chelsea apartment immediately after their split in October — also joked about how he has moved back to his mother’s house, and now goes to parties with her. The comic added that his mom is hopeful he’ll “meet someone” in her party crowd.