World’s First Bridal Swimsuit Debuts During Paris Fashion Week

Reaction to Chanel's glittering suit with cutout sides has been mixed.

During Paris Fashion Week, attendees were stunned when Chanel dropped the curtain on its Mediterranean-inspired spring-summer 2019 fashion show with an eye-popping first of its kind design that has everyone abuzz.

It isn’t uncommon for haute couture designers to end runway spectaculars with a big bang, which often is a sneak peek at a bride wearing a gorgeous gown, reported Harper’s Bazaar. Italian model Vittoria Ceretti debuted Chanel’s glittering wedding dress that really wasn’t a dress at all. In fact, she could have easily dove into the nearby fountain with it on, although we wouldn’t suggest it considering how much it probably costs.

Guests attending the spectacular event at the Grand Palais were settled in poolside in the serene garden of a cozy and romantic Italian villa that contradicted the snowing outdoors blanketing Paris. The show kicked off with Chanel’s highly anticipated suiting and pastel cocktail dresses. Eveningwear debuted in crisp black and white coloring, with a few candy-colored hues.

A bride strolled along the tan concrete path wearing an ornately embellished one-piece swimsuit and a bridal swim cap with an attached cathedral-length veil. It gave a whole new meaning to a beach wedding.

The Italian model wore the glitzy and glamorous bathing suit for Chanel’s new approach to the “haute couture wedding dress,” reported Syracuse.com. The white and silver-sequined base shone in the bright set lighting with pink and blue-beaded embellishment to complement the coloring in what Chanel is calling the first ever wedding swimsuit.

Harper’s Bazaar described the silver beaded and paillette embroidered swimsuit as “fully-encrusted swimwear paired with an over-the-top veil.” The shimmering long sequined veil was gathered at the nap of the sparkling swim cap that fastened under the models’ chin. The swimming suit had thin spaghetti straps and cut-out sides revealing a sliver of skin.

The ensemble was paired with slip-on heels that also were glittery. The expressions on people’s faces in the crowd were a mix of shock, “what the heck is that” and grins as people whipped their phones out and shot video and pics.

Ceretti looked stunning as always with her dark blue smokie colored eye make-up and bright red lips.

Actress Kate Hudson captured video of Ceretti strolling around the villa in the showstopper. She encouraged her boyfriend and father of their daughter to “hurry up and propose!”

“My wedding look just walked down the runway!” she shared on Instagram.

Brides Magazine described the design as a “bold but definitely memorable look.”

“Yet Chanel manages to keep it classy and timeless. And considering brides are getting married under actual water or opting for illusion dresses, it’s no shock that bridal fashion is racing toward, well, the raciest option out there,” the magazine disclosed.