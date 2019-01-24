Kailyn Lowry Talks Effects ‘Teen Mom 2’ Will Have On Her Kids

She admits she 'doesn't know' what the aftereffects of being on the show are.

Kailyn Lowry’s life has been followed by cameras since she was a pregnant teenager. Teen Mom 2 has chronicled her life — and now the life of her children — for nearly a decade, but now the reality show star is wondering what impact the show will have on her kids.

Coffee Convos is a weekly podcast that stars Kailyn alongside Lindsie Chrisley. The two women talk about everything, including Kail’s experiences on Teen Mom 2. According to the Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Kailyn spoke out on her podcast about her feelings. She revealed that it was after watching the Season 9 trailer that she started to think about the impact the show may have on her children.

Kailyn explained, “What effect is this going to have on my kids? I think, at least for Isaac and Lincoln so far, they handle things very, very differently. I don’t know what the aftereffects of being on Teen Mom are.”

After sharing her life with viewers for nearly a decade, Kailyn admitted that the show is “all she has known.” While there have been some “bad parts” to being on reality television, Kailyn also took some time to highlight the positives of sharing her life on television.

“I’m able to put my kids in a good school. My kids have trust funds. My kids aren’t going to have to worry about anything, in those aspects. It’s just one of those things that you’ll never understand unless you’re in it,” she explained.

However, Kailyn hasn’t been reliant on having a career in reality television for the rest of her days. She has taken the steps necessary to secure further education, and graduated with her Bachelor’s degree in May of 2017. Of course, it wasn’t an easy task — and after graduating, Kailyn shared her feelings about having earned her degree.

According to People, Kail wrote on her blog, “Between teen motherhood, financial hurdles in the beginning, then moving to a new state, marriage, babies and divorce… and then of course just wanting to give up, I (barely) held on.”

Despite it being a difficult road, Kailyn held on — and made it to graduation. She holds a degree in Mass Communications according to InTouch Weekly.

It is important to note that this podcast aired prior to some recent Teen Mom 2 drama that involved Kailyn. While Kailyn’s cast mate Jenelle Evans was hanging out with her mother for a girls weekend, some comments were made against Kailyn. After Jenelle’s mother made comments on Instagram Live about “killing Kail,” Kailyn refused to film “until further notice” as previously reported by the Inquisitr. It is unclear when, and if, Kailyn will continue filming for Teen Mom 2.

For now, fans can catch Kailyn on new episodes of Teen Mom 2, episodes which are currently airing on MTV on Monday nights.