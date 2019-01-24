Carrie Underwood Gets Love From Paris Hilton, Brad Paisley & More After Birth Of Second Child

Congratulations flooded in from a number of big names, including Paris, Brad, Norman Reedus, Bobby Bones & many more.

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher have been showered with love from fans and celebrities alike since announcing on January 23 that they’ve welcomed their second child – a baby boy named Jacob Bryan Underwood – into the world. Social media lit up with comments from a number of famous faces after the couple announced the exciting baby news, with several messages flooding in from big names including Paris Hilton and Brad Paisley.

Paisley was one of the first to send his well-wishes to the twosome via Instagram as he joked about how he helped Underwood to reveal the gender of little Jacob during the 2018 CMA Awards in October as they co-hosted the big show together.

The country star re-posted a snap of Mike holding his son originally shared by Carrie and joked about the big reveal.

“Like I said, it’s a Willie!,” the “This Is Country Music” singer said in the post, before adding that the bundle of joy’s name is actually Jacob as he then shared his congratulations for Carrie, Mike, and their 3-year-old son Isaiah.

As reported by Today, Paisley joked during the award show that Underwood should either name the baby Waylon or Willie after either Waylon Jennings or Willie Nelson while jokingly pushing her to confirm if she was expecting a baby boy or a baby girl.

After Brad pushed her a little more, she finally gave in and told him, “Oh, my gosh… Willie. It’s a Willie, OK?”

Other stars jumping to wish Underwood and Fisher the best included Paris Hilton, who sweetly wrote, “Congratulations!” with a red heart emoji on the star’s Instagram post announcing the news.

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus wrote “Congratsssss” with a red heart on the Instagram post, while Being Mary Jane star Gabrielle Union added three yellow heart emojis in the comments. As reported by the Inquisitr, Gabrielle and husband Dwyane Wade welcomed a baby girl into the world in November.

New Kids on the Block’s Donnie Wahlberg was another of the stars spreading the love. He simply shared a praying emoji in the comments section of Carrie’s big announcement post.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Others sending well wishes were Dancing With the Stars Season 27 champion and country music radio personality Bobby Bones, who commented, “Hey hey!! Congrats carrie,” while singer and reality star Jessie James Decker posted six red heart emojis in the comments.

Fellow country stars Maddie & Tae shared a sweet message on Twitter after the news broke, tweeting out, “YAAAYYY CONGRATS @CarrieUnderwood on your precious new addition.”

The duo are sure to be spending a lot more time with Underwood and her newborn over the next few months too, as they’ll be serving as the support act for the star’s “Cry Pretty 360” tour kicking off in May.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Carrie announced on Wednesday, January 23 that she’d given birth to a healthy baby boy on Monday, January 21.

Alongside a sweet message, she shared three photos showing herself, Mike, and their 3-year-old son Isaiah all having cuddles with little Jacob.

The Inquisitr revealed that Mike also confirmed the exciting news on his own Instagram post by posting another photo of his bundle of joy on his social media account. He admitted in the caption of the upload that he and Carrie once worried that they may never be able to give son Isaiah a sibling after suffering through three miscarriages in 2017.