Khloe Kardashian Posts Cryptic Message About A ‘Nervous Breakdown’ To Instagram

It’s not unusual for inspirational quotes to appear on Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram, as the reality star has always been keen on words of wisdom. In recent weeks, however, her messages seem to have a central theme: healing, moving on, letting go of toxicity, and even struggling. On Wednesday, the star shared a series of three quotes that fans are speculating may be pointed at Tristan Thompson, Kardashian’s boyfriend and the father of their 9-month-old daughter True.

She first shared on Instagram Stories a lengthy quote by author R.M. Drake about learning and growing from past experiences, even if it hurts, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“There will be some things you won’t get over. Some things that will sting you so hard they will set you back to where you started,” the quote began.

The message continued on to say that despite the painful past, one can always adapt to any challenges thrown at them.

“You will shape your own reality and accept how you should never settle for anything less than you deserve,” it concluded.

In the following post, Kardashian sends love to those who are attempting to heal from “things they don’t discuss.”

Finally, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared that she wishes she had time for a “nervous breakdown.”

The reason for Kardashian’s deep and thoughtful posts has followers scratching their heads, but at the same time, they can’t wait to hear more from the entrepreneur. A few fans took to Twitter to thank Kardashian for giving them what they needed to hear, and she even replied to one, according to E! News.

“You landed so quietly in my life, and magically made me see the world more colorful. Love you @khloekardashian” one person wrote.

Kardashian’s response, naturally, was still filled with nuggets of wisdom.

“Awwww what a beautiful message! Thank you for this! All I ask is that we each pass it on. Try to leave someone a little better than how you met them,” the star said.

Fans who are trying to decode Kardashian’s messages believe that they’re alluding to the cheating scandal she experienced with Thompson. Last April, photos of the NBA player with another woman went viral just days before Kardashian gave birth to True, People reported. The reality star did forgive him for the sake of True, but the most recent season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians reportedly brings up the old wounds. Could the mother still be struggling to move past the experience that she once said “humiliated” her?