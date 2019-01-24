‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Jack Demands An Explanation!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, January 25 brings a shocking truth bomb for Nick, and he runs straight to Sharon. Plus, Jack has had it with Kerry’s lies, and he demands the truth.

At long last, Nick (Joshua Morrow) finally learns a secret Sharon’s (Sharon Case) been keeping for months — well before their failed wedding, according to She Knows Soaps. When Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) initially confessed about J.T. to Nick, she carefully excluded Sharon and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) from the details.

Finally, Nick learns the whole truth, and while he’s living with Phyllis, Nick is most upset to learn that Sharon lied to him, according to Inquisitr. It seems Nick trusts Sharon more than anybody else and discovering that she kept such a massive secret while she outed his at their wedding really hurts Nick. Of course, the fact that he runs straight to Sharon to confront her may not say great things about the status of things with Phyllis. In fact, his behavior makes Phyllis feel insecure about their relationship. Given that they were both on a rebound when they got together, that’s not too surprising.

The biggest question is, what will Nick do now that he knows the full extent of the involvement of the women in his life in J.T.’s demise? Plus, Phyllis will not appreciate it when she learns he ran to Sharon.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) insists Kerry (Alice Hunter) tell him the truth. Jack is over half-truths and games. He and Kerry have already had their share of bumps in the road on the way to their relationship, and the latest lie Jack caught Kerry in may end up being the last straw for John Abbott’s son. Sure, Kerry hasn’t appreciated learning about Jack’s long string of exes these past several weeks, but her blatant lies are far more concerning especially since Jack is an open book about the women in his past.

Jack even tells Kyle (Michael Mealor) that things with Kerry may be over due to her inability to be truthful. She’s hiding something major, and when he showed up at Jabot to surprised Kerry with a picnic and Kerry wasn’t there, Jack knows that something big is happening. Finally, Jack gives Kerry an ultimatum. Kerry must decide whether to come clean with Jack or lose him forever. Sure, it’s been a while since Jack had a romantic relationship, but he’s not desperate enough to put up with such apparent untruths from Kerry.