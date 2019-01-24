Hunters Who Killed Mother Bear & Two Cubs Sentenced After Video Footage Of Slaughter Emerged

Nature and all its wonderful creatures are already being decimated by mankind, with the list of endangered species ever growing as the forests grow smaller. But some people aren’t content with the slow destroying of the planet and death of her animals. Instead, some trophy hunters have taken it into their own hands to ensure they die faster.

One Alaska man and his son, Andrew and Owen Renner, skied to a bear’s cave on Esther Island in Prince William Sound, where they shot and killed the mother bear before turning their guns on her two screaming newborn cubs and slaughtered them too.

Fortunately there was a research camera set up to watch the bears and their daily activities, which caught the entire brutal killings on film, and that footage has just been used to secure convictions for the two men, according to a report by ABC 13.

While 41-year-old Andrew has been sentenced to three months behind bars, his 18-year-old son has been given a 30-day suspended sentence. They had both pleaded guilty to numerous misdemeanor offenses.

At the time of their illegal hunt, the men had not know about the motion-activated camera nearby that caught them in the murderous act.

BREAKING: Jail sentence for poacher who slaughtered hibernating mother bear and two newborn cubs in #Alaska. https://t.co/v0lOsQUjqo pic.twitter.com/wBsi3ZWmqS — The Humane Society of the United States (@HumaneSociety) January 24, 2019

The incident occurred on April 14, 2018, and began with the teenager killing the mother bear with two shots.

In the footage of the shooting, Andrew can be heard chillingly saying, “It doesn’t matter. Bear down,” when they noticed she had cubs. He then proceeded to shoot her two babies who started shrieking when their mother was killed.

In an attempt to throw authorities off their trail, the men then proceeded to remove the bear’s tracking device, with Andrew telling his son, “They’ll never be able to link it to us.”

For some reason, they didn’t think to pick up the shell casings they had expelled from their weapons. The camera then caught them returning to the scene of the crime a few days later to collect those.

Despite their elaborate cleanup attempts, it seems that Andrew had a sudden fit on conscience a few weeks later. At the end of April, he decided to confess to the crime of illegal hunting. He did so by taking the bear’s skin to the police, and claiming he had been unaware that she was a nursing mother at the time his son shot her.

Aside from his jail time, Andrew’s hunting license has been revoked for a period of 10 years, and he has been ordered to pay a hefty fine of $9,000. He has also had to surrender a number of his personal possessions. Owen’s license has been suspended for two years, and he has to take a mandatory hunting safety class.

“My office believes and argued for active jail time in this case because of the egregious nature of it, and the necessity of letting the public know Alaska will not tolerate poaching,” prosecutor Aaron Peterson said.