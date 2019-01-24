Julie Chen Is Reportedly More ‘Guarded’ At Work After Husband Les Moonves’ Sex Scandal

The CBS star keeps to herself as she continues to support her husband.

Julie Chen used to star on a show called The Talk, but she’s no longer doing much talking at work. According to a source for Radar Online, Chen’s appearances at work have noticeably changed in the months since her husband, Les Moonves, was ousted from CBS amid rampant sexual misconduct allegations.

The insider told Radar that Chen, who is currently hosting the celebrity edition of Big Brother on her husband’s former network, is “so different” after the Les situation and “doesn’t talk to anyone unless it is necessary on the set.”

“She really keeps to herself now and she’s much more guarded. She used to chat with the people in the audience and with any staffers around her when she wasn’t on live, but now she doesn’t really do that anymore.”

The CBS source also revealed that Julie Chen and Les Moonves used to go out to dinner at West Hollywood hotspot Craig’s after the live Big Brother shows but the celebrity couple is not doing that anymore.

Last fall, after Julie Chen quit The Talk in a tearful videotaped message to her co-stars, an insider told Radar Online the longtime host was embarrassed about how things went down regarding her exit. Chen has reportedly not spoken to any of her “friends” from the daytime chatfest, including Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Eve, ever since she quit the show.

As Julie Chen wrapped up her duties on the summertime edition of Big Brother last September, a source told People that her demeanor on set has changed greatly. The insider revealed that Julie had always been “very hands-on as the host,” knew everyone’s name on the production crew, and was very involved in the reality show she hosted for 18 years. Chen used to be very approachable, but the insider told People she changed after Moonves’ scandal broke.

“She comes in, does what she has to do, and leaves. She doesn’t make small talk; she doesn’t talk to the crew. She comes in, does her job, and leaves. It’s clear you can’t approach her. If she’s not on camera, she’s either on her phone or she retreats to her room. It’s like a different host.”

The source added that Julie Chen seemed as though she had “checked out” last fall as she finished out the 20th season of the CBS reality show.

Despite their post-Big Brother routine change, Julie Chen and Les Moonves have not been in hiding. The celebrity couple has been spotted out and about over the past few months. In November, The Blast posted photos of Chen and Moonves as they were leaving Madeo restaurant in Beverly Hills after a Saturday night date night. The site reported that the expensive eatery attracts an older and more sophisticated crowd, and is a popular stop for some of Hollywood’s most powerful executives.

Les Moonves’ accusers include more than a dozen women. After the initial exposé about the fallen CBS chief was published by the New Yorker last fall, more celebrities, including Cybill star Cybill Shepherd and Designing Women creator Linda Bloodworth Thomason, came forward with stories of Moonves’ inappropriate behavior. Still, despite the allegations against him, Julie Chen has firmly decided to stand by her man and even started calling herself “Julie Chen Moonves” for the first time when signing off from Big Brother last September.